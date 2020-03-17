The South Dakota Department of Public Safety and its 9-1-1 Coordination Board has announced that the state has settled its civil lawsuit with Comtech Telecommunications Corporation of Wilmington, Delaware; and affiliated corporations NextGen Communications Inc., and TeleCommunication Systems Inc., based in Annapolis, Maryland.

According to Tony Mangan, DPS, as agreed to in the settlement, the state will receive $3.45 million to be deposited into the 9-1-1 Coordination Fund. The 28 public safety answering points (PSAPs) located statewide will share $200,000 of that amount.

Last year, the 9-1-1 Coordination Board awarded a five-year contract to CenturyLink to provide Next Generation 9-1-1 services to the state. The transition to the CenturyLink service was completed on Feb. 26, 2020.

