The leaders of tomorrow are learning today. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Junior Achievement Excellence through Ethics program came to T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.
Over 9,500 South Dakota middle and high school students in 33 communities will learn from executive-level volunteers about the importance and application of ethics in real life situations, according to a press release from Junior Achievement of South Dakota.
Here in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas, close to 400 students participated. At Riggs there were 14 different professionals who came in to teach one period to mostly freshman.
South Dakota Sixth Circuit Court Judge M. Bridget Mayer taught a class of 22 students. She told how she was able to go to college on a basketball scholarship, but didn’t really know what she wanted to do after. She found her way to law school and afterwards clerked for a local judge, she said while her first lesson prop was cued up on the big screen behind her.
The first item was a video about a young man working at a fast food establishment. The man watched a person with vision impairment drop money, and watched a woman behind him pick it up. She picked it up so fast, he said, he thought she was going to return it. When she did not, the young man confronted the unethical woman. The woman refused to return the money and the young man ended up giving the vision impaired man $20 from his own pocket to cover what was dropped.
“Ethics,” Mayer said. “It is doing the right thing when no one is watching.”
The students, at first, seemed reluctant to engage Mayer. Mayer asked them about ethics in school. Being students, they knew the answer she wanted was about cheating.
“When you think about it though, you have to make a decision,” Mayer said. “I am gonna go with as much as I can study last night, and my grade is my grade, I earned it.”
Mayer discussed the differences that can happen in the halls between greeting someone or pretending to have blinders on.
She then broke the class into five groups to work on a hypothetical scenario organizing a city’s core values. She gave them 10 minutes.
Mayer read a quote from Bill Moyers to help the class think about the process. “Our very lives depend on the ethics of strangers,” she read. “Most of us are always strangers to other people.” Mayer asked the class to reexamine the fast food story. The vision impaired person was a stranger to the worker she pointed out.
Who has flown on a plane, she asked? Did you know the pilot? “Did your life, literally depend on that pilot,” Mayer asked? “Getting enough sleep, getting the proper training to fly you from here to there.”
Mayer asked the students what else could fall into the category of strangers. Some answers were Uber drivers, first responders and police. She pointed out that everyone relied on the ethics of strangers as the students made their way to school.
Every person who isn’t talking on their phone or texting; every person who uses their turn signals, drives slowly and cautiously with the icy road conditions; every person who stops at a stop sign — she pointed out that everyone relies or is relied upon by strangers.
The class seemed to take that piece of information in.
“In our cities and in our lives we rely on strangers to do what,” Mayer asked? “The right thing when no one’s looking.”
The lesson time discussion, as it picked up steam, ran short on time after the subject of social media came up.
Mayer left the kids with the words of wisdom, think before you post. After the bell, Mayer gave high-fives to each student.
