Amid COVID-19 and its related economic problems, along with social unrest across America and a bitter presidential race, saying 2020 has been an unusual year seems a profound understatement.
In this light, we at the Capital Journal reached out to several community leaders in Pierre and Fort Pierre to ask them what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Vona Johnson, Pierre City Commissioner:“This year I am thankful for the opportunity to take a look at life from a different perspective. Having to give up many things I truly enjoy has helped me appreciate all the things in life I’d taken for granted. Simple things like taking a walk, visiting loved ones, going to church or enjoying dinner with friends have so much more meaning to me now.”
Connie Hohn, Hughes County Commissioner:
God/Family/Friends/Work are always things I am thankful for. 2020 brings the first responders and frontline workers to the top of my list. Every day they work tirelessly to care for us. Now they are dealing with a disease invading the world. This Thanksgiving, please join me in reaching out to those who are working so hard to care for us. Buy them a cup of coffee, send a card or even a phone call to see how they are doing and thank them for their service. Happy Thanksgiving.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding:I am thankful, of course, for my family, my health and my friends. I am also thankful to live in Pierre, the capital city of the great state of South Dakota. During this time of COVID 19, I think it really brings to light how blessed we all are to live here. We support and help each other. We all help to keep our city clean, healthy and safe. I am thankful and grateful to all the citizens in Pierre and Fort Pierre who make central South Dakota such a wonderful place to live! Happy Thanksgiving.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson:“I am thankful for living in a small community in ‘flyover country.’ I am grateful every day for the people who live in this community. It’s a diverse collection of ranchers, farmers and cowboys, government and blue-collar workers, medical professionals, wait staff, lawyers, educators and students, all of whom have a different reason for living here. Despite our diversity, this community is unified in its dedication to a good education for our kids and quality of life. Our residents are generous to a fault, ready to step up to assist those in need. I am blessed to serve as mayor of my hometown.”
Fort Pierre City Councilman Mike Weisgram:“I am very thankful for the roles I am blessed with. Before I am a councilman, I am a husband, father, grandfather, a son, a brother, and a friend. I am thankful for my faith in God, my family and friends, my health, my home (country / state / community) and the opportunities that are present. As a councilman, I am thankful for the optimism that is present to move the community forward while respecting our unique history.”
Stanley County Schools Superintendent Daniel Hoey:“I am thankful for a multitude of things, both personally and professionally. Gratitude and the act of being gracious and thankful is a wonderful practice to commit to.
I am thankful most for the professional care and day to day investments that the staff of Stanley County Schools gives to our students. The reality of having someone who knows you and cares for you in the school setting is so very important. Each and every employee of the District is here for the right reason.
On a personal level, my daily gratitude is in many ways very similar to my professional gratitude. I am thankful for family and the support that they give without hesitation. My wife and I are blessed with four children and they are all excelling in their own areas. One will graduate college at the end of this year, one is serving in the Army overseas, one in HS and one in MS. They are all taking advantage of the opportunities that they have before them in their worlds.”
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly J. Glodt:“First and foremost, I am Thankful for my family and extended family’s health and happiness! I am also extremely thankful that we have been able to keep our schools open for the educational and mental well-being of all students due to very dedicated staff members, parents, and community members.”
Jen Nedrebo, teacher at Pierre’s Buchanan Elementary School:“So many things to be thankful for even during this stressful and scary year.
First of all I am thankful for my family. My husband, Jayson, and my son, Trey, have helped me keep focus on what is most important in life. I’m also thankful that I have been blessed with the best when it comes to my parents and siblings. Even though we aren’t able to see each other often right now I’m thankful they are so supportive and just a phone, text, or zoom call away ---Thank goodness for technology! I am also so thankful for my health and the health of my loved ones. I continue to pray for those who are affected by illness.
I am thankful that I get the opportunity to work in the Pierre School District. I am so lucky that I work here and am able to call those I work with my colleagues and my friends. Not just during the pandemic, but throughout my time here, they continue to show me what being a team is all about. They step in and step up for each other any time help is needed. I am also thankful that I am able to work with great kids! They keep me smiling and laughing through the tough times and remind me daily why I chose the profession I did!
I am also thankful that I get to live and work in such a great community. I grew up and graduated from Riggs and came back “home” after college because I simply LOVE THIS PLACE! There is no place I’d rather live than in Pierre, South Dakota.
So many things to be thankful for…and it’s always good to take time to remember that!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.