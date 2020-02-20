The City of Pierre removed a cottonwood tree from Steamboat Park Thursday morning, Feb. 20, in Pierre.
“The tree had to come down because it was leaning precariously and becoming a safety hazard,” said Brooke Bohnenkamp, community development with the city o Pierre. “I think that leaning probably had to do with the very high moisture levels we have had in the soil. It made the tree’s root ball less stable.”
Cottonwood trees genetically have shallow root systems. The trees commonly are along wetlands near water sources. According to Esurance’s homeowners web blog, cottonwood trees are listed as one of five trees you do not want to plant.
