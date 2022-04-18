 Skip to main content
Learn about science while enjoying happy hour with the Discovery Center

Liz Renner of Pierre inspects a sample of bread dough during a demonstration of how ingredients can change pH levels. Fermentation was the topic of April’s Happy Hour Science for Adults event, part of a series hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center.

 Reilly Kneedler / Capital Journal

The South Dakota Discovery Center turned water into wine on Good Friday — or at least taught the science behind it.

It was the center’s second Happy Hour Science for Adults event, which gives the community an opportunity to learn more about science topics while enjoying happy hour at St. Charles Lounge.

The April topic was apt for a bar setting — fermentation. The two dozen-plus attendees learned about how fermentation plays a critical role in alcoholic beverages, bread and even the human body.

There were hands-on experiments showing how different bread-making ingredients can yield different pH levels and how to calculate the alcoholic concentration of a liquid using specific gravity.

At the end was a buffet of fermented foods, including kimchi stew and mead, an alcoholic drink made from honey.

After two successful, well-attended Happy Hour Science for Adults events, Education Director Bree Oatman is ready to call the series a hit.

“It’s fun, I love it. We’ve been wanting to do more stuff for an adult audience so it’s good to know this is something that people want,” she said.

Lyssa Bruzelius uses a pipette to move water into smaller containers during a demonstration on how different bread-making ingredients can yield different pH levels.

The Discovery Center has done a few one-off events for adults over the past couple years, including a virtual squid dissection. Now they have a steady schedule of events planned for the third Friday of the month for the rest of the year.

Next month an entomologist will present on insects with live hissing cockroaches serving as guests. An archaeologist, paleontologist and a Halloween lesson on alchemy are also on the docket this year.

The goal is to always keep the events fun and educational, Oatman said. August, for example, will be a one-act play about two mayflies that meet at a pond and fall in love, only to realize that they (like all mayflies) only have 24 hours to live.

“And we’ll keep doing it as long as people enjoy it,” Oatman said.



