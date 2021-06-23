A new program is coming to Pierre in August, and it’s offering local residents a chance to earn an associate’s degree without having to leave the area.
People of all backgrounds can earn an associate of arts degree in business administration with 16 months of in-person classes for $4,500 per four-month semester, and not have to leave the Pierre area. This includes a $500 scholarship, a free business-grade laptop computer and a part-time internship at a local bank or government agency with a minimum of $11 per-hour pay.
“No tests, no papers, no traditional grades. Students will have assignments and deliverables that are relevant. Perhaps, instead of a homework paper, students complete a professional resume — all relevant and immersive right out of the gate,” coordinator Jessica Carr said.
The Dakota Wesleyan University “Learn and Earn” program is held at Pierre’s Capital City Campus at 925 E. Sioux Ave.
The pilot class starts Aug. 23, with the first semester ending Dec. 17, and with a graduation date in December 2022. Classes are 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. during the first part of the week. After the first semester, the internship jobs fill the rest of the week. The program doesn’t take a summer break.
“Jessica was hired in early March and is working hard in the Pierre region to let folks know about the program and to help with their questions as they explore the possibility of enrolling,” DWU Associate Director of Communications Julie Brookbank said. “With the previously announced Pierre Economic Development Corporation scholarships and a grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation to help students with laptop costs, we have a lot of wheels turning and we know that this program will be a success for the Pierre region.”
Carr explained how the course is geared toward getting students into the workforce.
“It is not chunked out into class periods, but is an integrated approach to introducing the concepts of all the subjects throughout the day,” Carr said. “It’s an in-person program, but we will be integrating guest speakers, community resources and DWU resources. And that will include the use of technology, but students will not be on their laptops all the time.”
The program is based on the fact that a four-year program does not work for everybody. Pierre needs a micro-campus that reaches a place in the state that lacks access to higher education. Applicants do not need ACT or SAT scores, but they do need high school transcripts or GED scores. Students can apply for federal FAFSA college loans.
“If you’ve been to a technical school for a year, we want that. We want to get to know your background and circumstances. We want to check in with you, want to see if we are a good fit,” Carr said. “To see if you qualify, reach out to me.”
Carr said the program could pose a challenge when attending the current program model — at least for the first semester since the internship does not begin until the second semester. Potential students who currently have full-time jobs might not be able to attend classes for three full days a week. That would be where Carr and the applying student have a conversation with the student’s current employer. It boils down to being able to make the schedule work.
“This program may not be the best fit for those who already have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree,” Carr said.
Brookbank added that the Learn and Earn program is pretty entry level. “If you are established in a career-type profession this may not be for you. It is for someone, probably young, who wants to give a leg-up to finish out an associates degree.”
“We will take as many students as can enroll. We are working to build the first cohort (graduating class). The advantage to a smaller class size is you get a more personal class experience,” Carr said.
The program plans to start with two separate classrooms at the CCC.
An original advantage of the Learn to Earn program is each student has their own professional career coach — a local business person not with DWU, CCC or the intern’s employer. The coach helps the student navigate classes and the internship, while offering advice and encouragement.
A business administration degree and the work experience opens doors to endless opportunities, Carr said. She hopes that interns are offered full-time positions by the hosting business. And, DWU has courses that can continue to a four-year degree.
“What I love is the opportunity this brings to our community, and you don’t have to leave here to go to college. The next graduating class (a second cohort) is slated to begin in August 2022, however, depending on the demand for the program, other start dates may be offered,” Carr said.
