Catholic Social Services (CSS) of Rapid City has a long tradition of being involved in disaster response here in western South Dakota.

CSS’s service areas covers 43,000 square miles of high plains, forests and agricultural land, a geography that often experiences harsh climates extremes of blizzards, drought, tornadoes, hailstorms, flash floods, wildfires and other disasters.

CSS’s mission statement is to “share in Christ’s ministry of offering hope, promoting individual human dignity and strengthening families and communities.”

The Disaster team at CSS is committed to responding to the disaster-related needs of the families in Burke and Custer,  from the tornado and flooding that recently went through their towns. CSS has a disaster response plan that includes a $10,000 grant from Catholic Charities USA, along with private donations, to help with these two disasters.

To help distribute the funds accordingly, CSS needs volunteers for case work and community work.

Those interested in volunteering should attend one of the trainings CSS has outlined below. The trainings are open to all who wish to serve:

  • Friday, Sept. 27, Case Worker Training, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, in Burke.
  • Saturday, Sept. 28, Volunteer Training, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., lunch provided, American Inn, 312 Island Dr., Fort Pierre.

Those interested should RSVP to Holly Mudlin at either 605-348-6086 or holly.mudlin@hotmail.com.

