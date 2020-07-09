(Posted at 5:30 p.m., Thursday)
The body of Lee Weber was found Thursday afternoon not far north of the railroad bridge across the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre, the Stanley County Sheriff's Office in Fort Pierre confirmed.
Weber, 37, jumped in the river out of a boat about 3 p.m., Friday, July 3, to rescue his 8-year-old son who had fallen out of the moving boat just off Diver's Point about 4 miles north of where his body was recovered from the river about 4 p.m. today.
Weber's son was rescued by another boat at the time. Weber's body had floated to the surface toward the middle of the river some yards north of the railroad bridge, said one of the principal searchers who was not at the scene. The river there is about 15 feet deep, the searcher said.
According to the Stanley County Sheriff's Office posting on its Facebook page, Weber's body was recovered just north of the railroad bridge near the west side of the river at about 4 p.m., Thursday, July 9.
Weber was Hughes County Sheriff's Chief Deputy and a veteran of the war on terror with tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq with the South Dakota Army National Guard.
Two men from Rapid City cleaning their fish at the Bad River Landing in Fort Pierre about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, said they were fishing north of the railroad bridge Wednesday. About 3-3:30 p.m., they were near a man in a boat who was calling on his cell phone, telling law enforcement authorities that he had found the body floating. That was perhaps 200 to 400 yards north of the railroad bridge, the fishermen said.
The two fishermen said they watched the man "follow" the body downstream as it was moving with the current, waiting for some time before boats connected with the official search showed up to retrieve the body from the river. That happened about at the railroad bridge, said the men who by that time were some distance away.
The two fishermen asked that their names not be published.
The search for his body was extensive, covering 15 miles or more of the river from the point where he went in, which is about a mile south of Oahe Dam, to Antelope Creek Recreation Area about 11.5 miles southeast of Waldron Bridge.
Weber's family has been notified, according to the Stanley County Sheriff's Office.
The search that began Friday, July 3, involved about 18 agencies, including city, county, state and federal law enforcement groups using boats, aircraft, cadaver dogs, jet skis and other resources. After about 50 searchers organized by the Stanley County Sheriff's Office and ramrodded by Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul used 22 boats and other resources on Wednesday for about 10 hours over the 16-mile stretch, they announced the search would be scaled back, after discussions with the family.
