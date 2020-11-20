"To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home."
So tweeted AOC, who is officially known as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday. She is one of four far-left female members of Congress collectively known as "The Squad." The other members of this faction include:
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.;
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.
This tweet by AOC led to engaging in at least two Twitter battles with conservative women on Thursday:
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who is in the midst of a fierce re-election runoff that will determine which party controls the Senate in January; and
Nikki Haley, who is both the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the former governor of South Carolina.
Haley to AOC: "AOC, Are you suggesting you want to pay people to stay home from the money you take by defunding the police? Or was that for the student debts you wanted to pay off, the Green New Deal or Medicare for All? #WhereIsTheMoney"
AOC responding to Haley: "Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up to their corporate donors & vote for the same measures they did in March, except without the Wall St bailout this time. And I know you’re confused abt actual governance but police budgets are municipal, not federal."
Later....
Loeffler to AOC: "AOC wants to lock down our economy, lock the American people in their homes, and put the government in charge of every single part of our lives. No wonder she supports @ReverendWarnock. It’s not going to happen on my watch."
AOC responding to Loeffler: "@KLoeffler disclosures show you seem to have gifted yourself private jet on public dime & exploited corrupt tax loopholes to do it. If you’re happy helping yourself to public funds, maybe take a seat before arguing against stimulus checks to help everyday people in a pandemic."
Loeffler firing back at AOC: "Hi! Not surprising you’d babble some blatant lie to distract from your socialist shutdown. Anyway, while we’re on the subject, Georgians don’t want any of your $93 trillion tax increase. Also, have you paid your own?"

