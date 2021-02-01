In November, a slight majority of Hughes County voters casting ballots chose to legalize recreational marijuana. Now, Pierre is home to the lawsuit that seeks to overturn Amendment A, which passed statewide, 54% to 46%.
The challenge to the constitutionality of Amendment A, which would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota, saw its first day in court last Wednesday. Attorneys gave almost three hours of arguments during the hearing in Hughes County Circuit Court on Jan. 27.
The judge’s decision will not be known for several more weeks at least, and the case is likely to end up before the South Dakota Supreme Court, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller filed the challenge against Amendment A on the grounds that the amendment fundamentally changes the State Constitution and that it violates the one-subject rule.
Lisa Prostrollo represented Miller, and identified several major concerns in the amendment, namely that it would result in a significant redistribution of constitutional power that would affect all three branches of government. Specifically, the amendment grants the Department of Revenue exclusive power to handle marijuana regulation, which Prostrollo argued elevates the Department of Revenue to a fourth branch of government unable to be disciplined by the legislature, governor, or the courts.
Prostrollo said this is “exactly the kind of drastic constitutional change” that constitutional revisions are supposed to be, and she argued Amendment A should have been subject to legislative review before being added to the Constitution.
“So, it’s not only affecting legislative authority and executive authority, but also the judicial branch. None of this was explained to voters. None of this was ever made clear. That’s the reason a constitutional convention should be required,” Prostrollo said. “The Legislature is granted final authority over rules promulgated [by state agencies], and it’s impossible to reconcile that with the exclusive power Amendment A gives to the Department of Revenue.”
Prostrollo said if declared constitutional, Amendment A would significantly impact at least 22 articles of the State Constitution.
Brendan Johnson, the attorney defending the amendment, said the amendment would not have any effects on the rest of government operations and that the Revenue Department would still be subject to checks and balances.
Johnson said the idea that Amendment A can only be enacted by a constitutional convention is the “equivalent to a legal Hail Mary.” He said the amendment process in South Dakota allows constituents to bypass the Legislature when it is being unresponsive to the will of the people.
“The people spoke. The people want this. You can’t reverse it because there are people that disagree with that decision,” Johnson said. “This was a free and fair election, and there’s no reason to disregard the will of the voters.”
Prostrollo also argued that the amendment violates the one-subject rule by encompassing many different topics, including: giving individuals the right to grow, use, and possess marijuana; granting the Department of Revenue regulatory power; implementing a 15% sales tax and how that money is appropriated; and mandating medical and hemp laws be passed, to name a few. She described the amendment as a “classic case of logrolling.”
“None of those have a natural and necessary connection to one another. There’s no reason we need the amendment requiring where the tax revenue goes. How it’s allocated has no necessary connection to the growth or sale of marijuana,” Prostrollo said.
Defendants argued that the amendment constitutes one subject: marijuana legalization.
“Cannabis is cannabis just as corn is corn,” Johnson said. “No one would argue a corn statute violates the single subject rule.”
Johnson argued there only needs to be a “rational connection” between the pieces of the legislation, but the subject can be broad. Marijuana laws are in themselves complex topics and require many provisions (for example, you cannot legalize marijuana but not include provisions for how the legal market will be established) but he argued that each subtopic in the amendment falls squarely within the category of marijuana legalization.
“There’s no question what this [amendment] did. This is not a situation where the electorate is confused. We don’t have these concerns — the topic is clear, and if you’re going to mention cannabis you have to mention medicinal and recreational use as well as hemp,” Johnson said.
Amendment A was approved by a majority of South Dakota voters during the 2020 general election, with 225,260 people voting yes and 190,477 voting no. The amendment will take effect, so long as it is not struck down, on July 1 of this year.
