Legendary Tuskegee Airman, new general at 100, talks about war and peace

So far, in his first 100 years, Brig. Gen. Charles McGee has made history.
He is one of the nation’s first black fighter pilots, in the first class of the renowned Tuskegee training school in Alabama during World War II. Within months, he and other Tuskegee Airmen were in Italy, flying combat missions.
McGee not only excelled at that; he went on to fly combat missions during the Korean War in the early 1950s and again during the Vietnam War in the 1970s. Only a few have flown more than his 409 combat missions.
He remained an active pilot until only a few years ago.
He was just honored this year with a promotion to brigadier general, with his stars pinned on by President Donald Trump.
He got to be part of the coin toss at this year’s Super Bowl.
This week, he talked to the Capital Journal from his Southern home about how he loved flying, even in combat; how he helped break down the segregation in the Army Air Force during World War II; and what he tells young people now about the new challenges in America.
That interview comes ahead of his appearance slated for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, on South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He is scheduled to be interviewed live by Pierre Riggs High alum John Mollison, now a Sioux Falls resident.
An artist and historian, Mollison has built his “Old Guys and Their Airplanes” franchise to include interactive live interviews with combat pilots. Viewers on TV and on the internet can text questions for McGee.
The genial, soft-spoken general is hard to believe. He turns 101 on Dec. 7. He answers the phone when you call his home. He remembers in detail facts about the wars he fought and the fighters he flew, the models, the engines.
He’s gracious and humble to even a faraway reporter. But he’s got the command presence of a brigadier general.
“Did you have some questions? “ comes only seconds after a greeting and a small amount of small talk.
Yessir.
You flew in three wars and saw a lot of change in aircraft over 30 years. Was there a best, or a favorite airplane for you?
“Well, comparisons aren’t always good. But the P-51 Mustang with the Rolls Royce Merlin engine was really a wonderful piece of equipment for the task we had. We built it for the British and they put the Rolls Royce engine in and that really made it, as I said, a wonderful aircraft.
It was good from the ground to 35,000 feet, with a thousand-mile range with (extra) fuel tanks.
You first shot down a German fighter in late 1944. What was that like?
In August, ‘44, my squadron was dispatched (against) an attempted attack on bombers we were escorting. I got on his tail and he tried to dive away and it didn’t work. He made a turn and that put him right in my gun sights.
To those of us who are non-fighter pilots, it seems like there must be as much fear as adrenaline in such combat in the air.
There was no fear involved as far as I see it or experienced it. But we had good training and we had great leadership. And our assignment was to help preserve American lives. We had thought that with all the guns on the B-17 and B-24 bombers, they would do that. But that wasn’t working. And each bomber that went down was 10 lives that were lost in many cases.
We actually started escort work with the P-47. Then we only had three months to get the P-51 into use. And that worked out pretty well.
You must have seen so many differences in America’s wars from the 1940s to the 1970s. What was it like to have such a perspective, from the air, of three different wars?
That’s an interesting question. You need to really understand how many allies fought in World War II and how we conducted that war to help our allies in Europe. And how the country was behind the military in building and providing what was necessary to win the war.
In Korea, (political leaders) wouldn’t let the commander do what we could have done and won that war. No, we had to let the Chinese into the war. And we still have a divided Korea. “
In Vietnam, it was politics, not winning, but always a compromise. We didn’t declare war there. And the lives lost . . It doesn’t solve the issues, when politics is involved. It’s always a compromise.
How did those wars differ for you personally?
My experience in World War II was what I call air superiority. We were there to keep the skies clear while our bombers attempted to destroy the Germans’ war-making potential. We were not out to kill Germans but to destroy their war-making potential.
In Korea, I never saw a MiG (the Soviet made jet fighter). I flew the P-51 fighter again, in support of the moving of our troops on the ground
And in Vietnam. I was in technical intelligence gathering . We carried no weapons on our aircraft. But it was tactical operations to gather intelligence for our unit.
So my experience was in three important phases of aviation.
Were you ever wounded in combat?
I didn’t get a scratch in Europe.
In Korea, I had a plane get hit, but not in the cockpit. It was out on the wing. But I got my plane back to home base.
In Vietnam. I got hit and I wasn’t able to get back to home base but I was able to land at a (secondary) base.
That’s how it works. If either of those hits had been in the cockpit, I probably wouldn’t be here.
You got to be in the coin toss for the Super Bowl this year on Feb. 2 in Miami. That had to be cool.
That was nice. I still don’t know how I got picked. What a good deal, to represent veterans and to be there with three other veterans (who were 100, too.) I was more mobile, so I passed the coin to the head referee. It was quite an event, for sure, to represent veterans all over the country. It was really an honor.
Two days after the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump pinned stars on your uniform in the Oval Office with your promotion from colonel to brigadier general.
“Yes, that was the Fourth of February. It was very interesting.
You speak often to young people. What is your message to them?
My message to young people has gotten to be, and I pass it on to adults as well, I call it my four Ps: Perceive, Prepare, Perform and Persevere.
I tell them to dream your dreams. Find your talents and I hope you can find something you love to do. I loved aviation, so it was very rewarding to have aviation as a part of my life’s career.
Get a good education and learn to read and write and speak well.Develop your talents and find a good place to be part of our American future. Perform: Always do your best in everything you do. Keep excellence as your top goal.
What you do is good for your family. And what is good for the family is good for a community. And what is good for a community is good for our country.
And perseverance. People said I couldn’t do something like fly because of my happenstance of birth. If we did that, where in the world would we be? So don’t let circumstances be your excuse for not achieving.
You are a pioneer in leading African-Americans into the nation’s military aviation and someone who has lived a century of the United States of America’s 244-year history - 41% of it. How do you see this current turmoil ?
“I don’t know how to put words to it. I try to stay out of politics and that kind of stuff. And to realize that someday; maybe we can all be just Americans. People ask, because of the color of my skin, are you an African-American? I don’t ask ‘Are you a French-American?’ Or, ‘are you a Russian-American?’ We still have a long way to go on the path for young folks. But if we give up hope we are already lost.
With 409 combat mission as a pilot in three wars over 30 years in the Army Air Force, then the Air Force; as a legendary Tuskegee airman, you have experienced what almost no one else has, haven't you? How did you do it?
I have had wonderful assignments, for me. I’m a lucky guy. I was able to actively fly for 27 of those 30 years. Why or how, I don’t have an answer. I was going into something I enjoyed. I turned out successful.
Did you ever meet any of the German pilots you fought against?
“I had a couple of very short contacts. One German pilot who was visiting here in America, who was involved in one of the incidents. He said he could have shot down a damaged bomber but chose not to.”
You will turn 101 on Dec. 7. I suppose you have a big party planned?
Well, if the good Lord is willing and the creek don’t rise. We will do something. My three children and the rest of my family gave me a wonderful 100th birthday, with many friends from across the country. So this year, I have no idea . . . if this virus is still around, it won’t be a big gathering…”
