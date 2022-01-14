Laura Menning and Jason Rouillard won the recent Fort Pierre American Legion Post 20 fundraiser.
Pierre resident Menning said that the Weatherby 12-gauge semiautomatic she won was going to be hers.
“I only hunt turkeys specifically, but we do a lot of trapping (clay pigeons) in my family.”
Menning bought her three tickets from Legion members while at the horse races held in Fort Pierre.
“I think it is a good cause, and I’m willing to support it,” Meaning said of baseball.
Jason Rouillard of Lower Brule won the Henry Goldenboy long rifle .22, after buying far more than just three chances, also at the horse races.
“I bought the tickets in support of the youth, I’m always a supporter,” Rouillard said about the funds going toward the baseball program.
He added that if the Post was selling tickets there in support of the horse races, then he should be there for the Post’s baseball work.
Rouillard said that he will probably give the gun to one of his grandkids. He wants to enjoy teaching them gun safety himself.
Kim Hallock, past commander of the post, said the recent raffle started in early November, with all 750 tickets sold. The drawing was on Jan. 5.
All the raised funds go toward the baseball field complex. One field, with a dugout, is completed and has been open for use by American Legion teams, softball teams, family teams and others. This Spring the Legion will start on the second field, with the complex eventually offering four fields, including bleachers and a concession stand. Two of the diamonds are sized for Legion Little League Softball play, while the other two will be the size for minor or major league play.
