American Legion Post 20 Commander Travis Hedrick presents Alicia Schoenhard and her son, Lincoln, with a plaque on behalf of Preston Taylor during a Friday color guard ceremony for local active military personnel.
American Legion Post 20 Commander Travis Hedrick presents Tia Hertel with a plaque on behalf of her daughter, Seneca, during a Friday color guard ceremony for local active military personnel. Her husband, Paul, looks on.
When Seneca Hertel learned it's not easy to get college scholarships, she found another way to fund her education.
A 2021 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, Hertel joined the National Guard and ROTC, which combined pay for her tuition for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, living expenses and books.
Back home, the American Legion Post 20 recognizes residents like Hertel on active military duty with hometown hero banners in downtown Pierre. During a Friday American Legion color guard ceremony, the Fort Pierre post awarded plaques to families of those service members.
Other active military personnel recognized included Akiva Vedattenderson, Daniel Garland, Ericka Flanigan, Mathew Opbroek, Emma Cowan, Preston Taylor, Steven Withers, Jamie Meyers and David Fossum.
"I think it's fantastic," Seneca Hertel's mother, Tia Hertel, said. "I think everyone should be recognized for service to our country."
Vickie Samuelson started the program five years ago. About 45 banners with photos of active duty local military personnel now hang from poles on Pierre Street and Dakota Avenue. Samuelson got the idea from a Facebook group of Marine moms. Her son, Brett, served in the Marine Corps and now lives in Sioux Falls with his wife, Jena.
Local companies or families sponsor the banners, with $100 proceeds going to Post 20 to maintain them. When banners fade, the legion replaces them. When someone completes active duty, the banners come down.
A-G-E Corp. sponsors Seneca Hertel's banner. Her father, Paul, who also attended Friday's ceremony, worked with A-G-E on various construction projects through the years through his work at the state and City of Pierre.
A sophomore communication disorders major, Seneca Hertel, 19, went to boot camp in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, over the summer. She plans to study speech pathology in graduate school.
Tia Hertel's U.S. Army-veteran dad, Jim Wanner, who lives in Kansas, transferred his Legion membership to Pierre's Legion after learning about the banner program here.
Mark Kist and Joan Henderson attended the ceremony for Vedattenderson, the Pierre couple's granddaughter. A T.F. Riggs High School graduate, Vedattenderson is stationed in Colorado Springs with the U.S. Air Force. The military will deploy her to Italy in January.
"She planned to go to college, but the cost changed her mind," Henderson said.
Vedattenderson is also taking college courses.
"She absolutely loves the Air Force," Henderson said. "She said 'the Air Force is made for her.'"
National Guardsman Opbroek also attended the ceremony. The 45-year-old served in the Army from 1996-1999 and has remained on with the National Guard.
"This is very cool, very humbling," Opbroek, who lives in Pierre and works for the state Department of Social Services, said.
Alicia Schoenhard and her son, Lincoln, attended on behalf of Taylor, a 2021 Riggs graduate stationed in Gulfport, Mississippi. His parents no longer live in the area.
"I think it's just an honorable way to thank families in our community," Alicia Schoenhard said.
