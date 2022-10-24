When Seneca Hertel learned it's not easy to get college scholarships, she found another way to fund her education.

A 2021 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, Hertel joined the National Guard and ROTC, which combined pay for her tuition for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, living expenses and books.

