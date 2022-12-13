The American Legion Post 20’s new motorcycle chapter held its first fundraiser on Saturday.

The American Legion Riders-SD Chapter 20 raised $800 for Pierre Sleep in Heavenly Peace during a three-hour pancake feed at the Legion’s Post 8 Cabin in Pierre. Volunteers served about 450 pancakes to 150 guests.

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

Gwen Albers

