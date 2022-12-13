The American Legion Post 20’s new motorcycle chapter held its first fundraiser on Saturday.
The American Legion Riders-SD Chapter 20 raised $800 for Pierre Sleep in Heavenly Peace during a three-hour pancake feed at the Legion’s Post 8 Cabin in Pierre. Volunteers served about 450 pancakes to 150 guests.
“It went really well,” Fort Pierre Post 20 Commander Travis Hedrick said.
Mark Edwardson, build manager for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said he was grateful. The nonprofit involves volunteers who build and deliver beds to children and families in need.
“We’re very grateful anytime anyone is willing to help us with a fundraiser,” Edwardson said.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace operates solely on donations and volunteers and makes about 100 beds a year on a $15,000 budget.
“We do a lot of fundraising, anywhere from your neighbor down the street to churches and community organizations,” he said.
Fifteen to 30 volunteers gather six weekends a year to build the beds. They also deliver the beds to homes in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
“We don’t have donations to go larger than that,” Edwardson said.
As for the American Legion Riders chapters, they do charitable work and raise money for children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers and scholarships. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001.
Legion Post 20 chartered its Riders chapter in October and has 18 members, Hedrick said.
“The motorcyclists are basically one of three families,” he said.
The others are the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
“We have a number who ride motorcycles as a way to promote the legion,” Hedrick said. “We use our love for motorcycles for charity.”
The Riders chapter plans to organize additional fundraisers.
“We will look at the community,” Hedrick said. “We plan on doing this (pancake feed) fundraiser annually. During the winter months, it’s hard to get our motorcycles out. When the weather is more cooperative, we will do charity rides and other events.”
It costs $20 annually to belong to the chapter. For more information, go to the American Legion Riders-SD Chapter 20 Facebook page.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
