With another winter on the horizon, six guys sat around a small table to map out the final touches for this year's 2022 American Legion Train Show on Dec. 10 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Their number is few and they only meet a couple of times each year, but the informal group of guys at the American Legion Cabin has no shortage of passion for model trains or taking one day a year to put smiles on the faces of children around the community.
"It's something we enjoy doing for the kids — a community service, you might call it," Ken Newling said about the group's motivation. "It gives the kids something to do before Christmas."
Ken Phillips added that it also gives the kids a chance to start bugging their parents to get them a train set for Christmas.
This year, the group plans to have a deluxe N-scale layout as a new set joining another seven planned for the show. Model trains come in different scale sizes, with N-scale's 1:160 coming in as one of the smallest available.
The three-by-five foot N-scale set at the show's front door this year comes from Pierre resident Joey Garrett and his 11-year-old son, Jason.
"Which for N-scale is pretty sizable. You can put a lot of track in it at that scale," Frank Marnell said, highlighting the 1:160 scale while sitting with Garrett. "So, 160 of those little trains back to back would make the length of one actual size train in real life."
Garrett said it took him and Jason about 15 months to build the set.
"When we first started, it's just, 'this mountain here,'" he said about building the scenery. "And then, we added one 'here,' and we added on 'just over here.' 'Well, we better just put this one over here.' It just grew and grew and grew."
Garrett said they didn't model it after any specific scenes, making it however they wanted to as they went. He said the tallest mountain makes the set about 1.5 feet tall from the scenery's base.
Garrett said the worry about someone getting too excited and poking at the set is real, but he added he had already dealt with his other kids throwing balls around it while it was in the garage. Still, he said adding "do not touch" signs would be a good idea for the show.
Garrett's set isn't the only new feature for this year. Marnell said the group plans to have a scavenger hunt.
"So, we're going to give the kids a list of stuff to go find in the layouts," he said. "If they do, they'll get an extra prize ticket to put in the pot."
In addition to the fun model trains provide, the group found the event is a nice indoor escape from the cold weather and winter humdrum. The train shows began in 2015, with Phillips and Newling taking the lead. The shows have grown since then, eventually moving from the Cabin to Northridge Plaza and now Faith Evangelical's gym, the same place as 2021's show.
"We're piggybacking off of what the Kens have done for years at the Legion here," Marnell said, referring to Phillips and Newling. "And just trying to make it the best show it can be for Pierre. Middle of nowhere in the prairie, it's cold — so trains come out."
Marnell said he has some old trains he lets the kids line up and play with during the show. But he said one special locomotive he bought isn't on the list for anyone to use but him.
"It's expensive," Marnell said about why he is the only one allowed to touch it. "It's interior-lit, full sound, little people inside, LED lighting. It has backup lights and brakes — I mean, it has everything, all the bells and whistles. It's the nicest locomotive I own by a lot."
Marnell added he caught a little flak when he bought the train at a Sioux City hobby shop after the receipt fell out of the bag in front of his wife.
Having a set on-site for the kids to operate isn't the only perk for children showing up. The free train show also includes prizes for the kids. The group estimated about 400 people — 300 kids — attended last year's show.
Phillips is in charge of buying the gifts the guys give out during the show, using funds raised from the previous year's show through donations and food they serve.
"And, of course, we always seem to run out of gifts for the kids because we have more kids than we can afford to buy gifts for," Phillips said. "That's been the biggest problem."
Phillips plans to head to Sturgis for an appointment and get all the gifts the guys can afford for this year's show.
"I think last year I spent a total of about $400 on stuff that we gave away," he said.
People can still donate for this year's show by reaching out to American Legion Post 8 and asking for Ken "K.P." Phillips. Marnell added anyone with a train set who would like to set up a display for the show can call him as soon as possible at 712-870-1713.
"Kids love it," Marnell said. "We do it for the smiles. That's it. That's really the only thing."
