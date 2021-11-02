Pierre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 members reported a busy schedule of deeds during the organization’s visit from the national president on Oct. 24.
“The national president visits all states during her one-year term,” past unit president Patsy Madsen said about the current national president Kathy Daudistel’s visit. “It just happened that her visit to South Dakota falls on the District 3 meeting day. We are honored that she is visiting Pierre.”
As the unit’s president, Madsen helped lead many of the projects over the last year.
“We also have a Christmas ornament decorating party for a Christmas tree that we will be having at the Capitol,” Madsen said of the meeting’s community service project.
The ladies decorated veteran-themed Christmas ornaments for this year’s Auxiliary tree at the state’s “Winter Wishes” Christmas at the Capitol.
Madsen said the unit has 83 members and holds many community fundraisers.
“Unit 8 pays for local high school girls going into their senior year to participate in the annual weeklong ALA South Dakota Girls State,” she said.
For more than 70 years, Girls State has met annually, now in Vermillion, with more than 400 girls learning hands-on about government through mock elections and discussing pertinent issues with real state officials. Each year, two state attendees go to the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. The American Legion Post supports Boys State.
Anita Cass, the current Unit 8 president, was honored by the national Auxiliary for past work. She earned the 2019-2021 Best Department History award for submitting the best department history in the Northwestern Division. The national historian and president signed the certificate.
Among the various projects supported by Unit 8, Cass noted the Auxiliary’s work with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project, where volunteers use donated materials and bedding to construct beds for local children.
Cass also talked about supporting the Pierre Junior Shooting Club. It teaches gun safety and marksmanship to area youth, including preparing them for the Game, Fish and Parks’ HuntSafe program. The club involves BB gun, air rifle and air pistol classes, with competition possibilities up to national levels. Students often continue their interests in college and beyond.
Madsen explained Buddie Baskets. Along with other types of support to veterans, the local Auxiliary fills 100-quart plastic containers with household essentials to get veterans started when moving to transitional or permanent housing, most often to retirement homes.
“This year, Unit 8 and Post 8 will each pay the more than $750 cost to send a veteran on an Honor Flight in the Fall of 2022,” Post 8 Commander LeRoy Madsen said.
Honor Flight is a non-profit, 100 percent volunteer organization that gives Veterans an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to honoring themselves and fellow veterans. The program intends to provide veterans with respect, honor and closure.
Cass added that the local Auxiliary annually distributes handmade, red crepe-paper poppies for free-will donations to raise funds for veterans, active duty service members and their families as part of the national Memorial and Veterans Day projects.
Patsy Madsen said Unit 8 holds vendor shows to help raise funds for the local Quilts of Valor project, in which volunteers create quilts for veterans. Unit 8 also hosts community meals on specific days, such as Veterans and Memorial Day. It also provides free holiday meals with all the fixings to veterans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, a project done through a partnership with Pierre Area Referral Service.
During Madsen’s term as Unit president, and now led by Cass, the unit promotes the patriotic oratory and essay contests sponsored by the Legion and Auxiliary. Local students are encouraged to participate, possibly earning their way up to the state finals to earn college scholarships.
In the past, the Unit 8 ALA has presented paid-for American Legion membership cards to local veterans who did not yet have that year’s card.
For District 3 Auxiliary, this fall meeting stood out in several ways. In attendance were six past department presidents, a record number at any District meeting. One of them was Pierre resident Jeannine Loesch. Not only was the special guest Daudistel, but it was her very first district meeting anywhere since becoming president. Daudistel started in Pierre on a four-day tour of different South Dakota ALA Units and Legion Posts.
