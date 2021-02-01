Legislation to help provide South Dakota consumers more transparent health care costs has been introduced by Gov. Kristi Noem.

As related in a release from the governor's office, “We know that health care can be expensive. We can make this burden a little lighter for consumers by giving them transparent information about the cost of health care services,” said Noem. “By empowering consumers with the knowledge of the actual cost for planned procedures, we can give them the tools they need to plan their future finances.” 

The bill would help consumers get in-network and out-of-network provider rates for services. It would help them get real-time information on consumers’ cost sharing requirements such as deductibles, copays, and information on bundled services. And it would help consumers get accurate information on the cost of prescription drugs. This information would be made available to consumers through a website, paper form, email, or by phone.

