Legislative coffee draws concerned voters

With no preliminary nor summary of the legislative session so far, the three District 24 legislators dived into answering questions from the audience. Sen. Jeff Monroe and Reps. Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds addressed the packed crowd in the Chamber of Commerce building, during the League of Women Voters’ legislative coffee, Feb. 22. Emceeing was Jennifer McIntyre, vice president Pierre LWV.
Some responses were blunt, though drew laughter from the crowd. Rural Electric Associations could co-exist with Municipal Electric Associations, but “annexing is when the problem starts” said Rounds. This hits close, since the city of Pierre runs its own electric supply to its citizens. Cities can, and have, just taken infrastructure and customers from an REA, with no real recourse from the business over annexations. “One side has no ‘skin in the game’,” accused Rounds. “Instead of the legislature handling this, we should get the two parties into a padded room and have them work it out.”
Rep. Mary Duvall quickly added, “An agreement was close, with only three words being the problem — ‘abuse of discretion’. Let them hammer the situation out. I’m sure if it goes through the legislature, we can make it bad for everyone.” The audience laughed.
Other responses, similarly blunt, received more serious audience agreement. House Bill 1167 is to ‘revise provisions regarding confidential communications between a student and certain school employees.’ Monroe tackled this one, “It is a two-edged sword. It potentially opens all information concerning a student to most who might want it. In cases with good kids — students rather — and good parents, it would work. But if a student says something about an abusive parent, and then the counselor has to tell that parent …. The bill barely got out of committee with an 8-6 vote. I predict the bill will get killed this session — for more time to research or amend it for next year. The players on both sides of the bill should have been involved a long time ago.”
Duvall added, “What is the best interest of the child? Bills deals with what is the best interest of the child, not the interests of upset or separated parents. It’s very controversial; looks like a real ugly bill.” The three, even though not on the committees for the bills being discussed, were checking their laptops for Legislative Research Council public information on the bills.
Rounds interjected, “Divorces can be ugly. What we are often dealing with are parents who are separated. Maybe to see the students’ side, instead of them moving for a few days to dad’s place then back to mom’s place, have the dad move to where the kids live for a few days and then have the mom do so.”
Seemingly to get back to levity, and to illustrate the point that many bills start in one house to only be killed or amended in the other house, Monroe joked, “This is what happens when the House sends the Senate stuff, and we have to clean it up.” Midst audience laughter, Duvall quipped, “And the other way around.”
Some responses were directly informational. Various proposed bills — each liked or hated depending on the person and their interests or causes — fall back to funding. “We just don’t have the money,” said Rounds. “We would have to take funds from education or something else.” According to the three, 49 cents of every state dollar goes to education; 35% of the state’s budget goes to helping people; around 12% of the general funds goes to public safety.
“Where do we cut to put more money for, say, medicare,” said Monroe. He listed a long list of smaller state programs and fundings. “We could cut all of that, and still not have enough money for certain other programs. Then, we would have the rest of the state government unfunded.” Monroe added, “We are addicted to video lottery in this state; I don’t feel it is right to be relying off of gambling, but where else do we get the money?”
Later, in a general response to the more controversial bills for this session, Monroe said, “There is a 15 to 1 chance that these bills are dead or dying right now.”
An audience member brought up Senate Bill 157 that would ‘revise certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process’ Duvall said the bill, like all bills, should be first read carefully. “The key is to have good zoning ordinances in place. You must meet the requirements or you don’t get to go forward. We see projects that are held up delay after delay and appeal after appeal. The bill does not take away from any set time limitation. As I see it, it actually strengthens local control,” said Duvall. It was noted that some counties do not have any building or zoning ordinances at all; where a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) or wind generators can be built right next to neighboring landowners who have no say in the matter.
As the legislative coffee’s time ran out, Pierre School Superintendent Kelly Glodt stood to compliment the legislators’ openness and forthrightness. “I know you guys are in a really tough situation every year. There are lobbyists, and a lot of them on every side of the issues — schools included — beating up on you legislators. We are going to support you whichever way any certain issues go.”
