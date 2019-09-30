October 11, 2019 is the deadline for college or university students to file applications with the Legislative Research Council to serve as legislative interns for the 2020 Legislative Session.
Twenty-two intern positions are available. Students from all majors are encouraged to apply. Interns are needed to serve both parties, and work with the legislative leadership, as well as to assist legislators with bill briefs, constituent services, and other legislative tasks.
Students will receive $4,750 in compensation for their services and may also receive college credits for their internship. The 95th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from January 14, 2020, to March 30, 2020 with a recess during March 13-27.
Intern applicants must provide with their application an unofficial copy of their college transcript and three letters of recommendation.
Additional information on the internship program, including the application, are available on
the Legislative Research Council’s website, http://sdlegislature.gov/.
Interested students should contact Amanda Marsh, senior research analyst, or Sakura Rohleder, fiscal analyst, at LRC, 500 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501; email LRC@sdlegislature.gov; or call 605-773-3251.
