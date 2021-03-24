Join South Dakota Focus, Thursday, March 25, at 8 p.m. on SDPB1 and SDPB.org. Leaders from both major parties will review this year’s key issues from this past legislative session.
State lawmakers considered more than 500 bills and resolutions during the last legislative session.
South Dakota Focus host Jackie Hendry is joined live by:
- Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck, President Pro Tempore
- Republican Representative Spencer Gosch, Speaker of the House
- Democratic Senator Troy Heinert, Senate Minority Leader
- Democratic Representative Jamie Smith, House Minority Leader
Focus will discuss changes to the initiative and referendum process, medical marijuana. And tune in for the session’s final episodes of “Pierre-to-Peer” with Lee Strubinger and “Why Is That?” with Seth Tupper.
