State Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Dist. 24, said before the gavel came down to start the House’s work Monday morning that he was confident in a compromise on legislative redistricting, but that wasn’t the case after the night ended with no decision.
“The proposals that have come out of the House and the Senate are different, they’re not entirely different,” Mortenson told the Capital Journal. “I’m confident that leadership from the House and leadership from the Senate can get together, get something ironed out that follows county boundaries and that keeps people together in the communities they live in for voting districts, as well.”
But ultimately, the South Dakota Legislature adjourned for the evening on Monday without having come to an agreement on a revised legislative map for the years to come.
Each chamber of the legislature passed its own map, Grouse 2.0 in the state House and Blackbird 2.0 in the state Senate. But hours of negotiation did not yield a compromise, and the Senate gaveled out first before being followed by the House after 9 p.m.
“It takes two to tango,” House Majority Leader state Rep. Kent Peterson, R-Dist. 19, said after a late-night caucus with fellow House Republicans just prior to the House adjourning for the day.
Mortenson said the shape and locations of new Sioux Falls districts have changed the most thus far in the process, but added that he would be content with either chamber’s map, calling them both “good, earnest efforts.”
“There’ve been two committees from the beginning who have been approaching these maps in different ways, and so a little bit of it is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole,” Mortenson said Tuesday. “I wish they’d have passed one yesterday, I wish we’d have passed a map today, but I’m hopeful that they’ll keep working and we’ll get one passed before today is over.”
Regarding the shape of District 24, which contains Pierre and Fort Pierre, Blackbird 2.0 as introduced by state Sen. Mary Duvall on Monday morning consisted of all of Haakon, Stanley and Sully counties plus most of Hughes and Hyde counties.
Duvall told the Capital Journal last month that the southern reaches of Hughes and Hyde counties containing the northern part of the Crow Creek Indian Reservation could be pulled into District 26 to give it more residents. Indeed, portions of Hughes and Hyde counties were included in Blackbird 2.0’s District 26, which also consists of the entirety of Brule, Buffalo, Jones, Lyman, Mellette and Todd counties.
Meanwhile, the House’s Grouse 2.0, as introduced Monday by Peterson, drew District 24 as the entirety of Hughes, Jones, Stanley and Sully counties and western Lyman County.
Grouse 2.0’s District 26, consisting of Brule, Buffalo, Mellette, Todd and Tripp counties and the portion of Lyman County not included in District 24, would be split into separate House districts, as is the case with the current legislative map in Districts 26 and 28, to “protect minority voting rights,” per the text of the bill.
If an agreement cannot be reached by Dec. 1, the responsibility for redistricting would ultimately fall on the South Dakota Supreme Court, which would have 90 days to complete the process.
