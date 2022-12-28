ClubHouse Hotel & Suites will be one of the local hotels that will receive a boost due to this year's legislative session. Bobbi Hawks, district director of sales for the hotel, helps check in a guest prior to the session's start.
While South Dakota's hospitality businesses generally find themselves in a lull during the winter months, Pierre is poised to get a boost. PEDCO COO Jim Protexter said the 2023 legislative session has an estimated $10 million impact on the community.
As politicians and lobbyists begin traveling to the capital for the 2023 legislative session, they will be bringing with them a much needed boost to the local economy.
Fewer parking spots by the Capitol and longer lunch lines ultimately translates into taxable revenue for central South Dakota. Jim Protexter, Chief Operating Officer at Pierre Economic Development Corporation, points out that hotels are an obvious benefactor of legislators here.
“I kinda call the legislative session for Pierre the great equalizer, because we’re 33 miles off the interstate. How do you pick up business in January, February and part of March in this part of the country? This is our answer,” Protexter said.
In a revenue generating sense, the legislative session is right up there with hunting, fishing and construction season to him. Protexter explained that the report he gets regarding the hotel tax shows where Pierre stands in relation to other cities in South Dakota.
“We’re generally last in the group of eight different markets that we compare to in South Dakota,” he said.
The exception being in February and March when Pierre rockets to the top of the listing.
“That shows that all these other markets in February are asleep and we got a lot going on,” Protexter said of the 10 percent occupancy shift to the positive.
“I’ve looked at our annual taxable sales, which were $480 million in Pierre. I would be comfortable saying that the legislative session probably has a $10 million impact,” he said.
He admitted to having never divulged a firm number in the past, clearly illustrating the statistics and their significance.
With inflation lingering and a recession looming large in the nation’s economic outlook for 2023, the increase is welcomed by politicians and economists alike.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said there’s definitely more activity in the community.
“During session, the legislators pretty much call the City of Pierre their second home,” Harding said. “When they come, they do a lot of business here in Pierre.”
Harding sees firsthand motels, restaurants and filling stations are much more active during this time.
“During session, not only do we welcome legislators to Pierre, but there’s interest groups and watch the legislature,” Harding said. “There’s students that come on field trips to watch the state government in session. We have lobbyists that come and stay the whole time, so it’s really a busy time in Pierre. All of those people come to Pierre and they eat in our restaurants and they fill their cars with gas and they shop at local businesses. So it really is a boost to all our local businesses in Pierre, not just the legislators themselves.”
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson found that commercial hotels like My Place, AmericInn and Holiday Inn Express stand to benefit the most from the influx.
“I’m sure they all benefit a great deal by the legislative session, either legislators or lobbyists,” Hanson said.
On top of the hotels, she also sees snowbird neighbors who rent their homes to legislators during the winter. While Hanson couldn’t put a hard number on the benefit the city gets from a taxation perspective, she sees a significant boost.
“It’s just part of our community and it’s something we look forward to every year. We would definitely notice their absence if they were not here,” she said.
Collin Blade, the general manager at the Clubhouse Hotel & Suites, felt the same as Hanson.
“It just means that there’s steady business,” he said. “In this industry it’s a business, so you need to make money. Where there’s a gap, there’s no money.”
