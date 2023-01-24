Lori Jacobson
Hughes County Manger Lori Jacobson testifies in opposition to HB 1051 during a committee hearing on Monday afternoon at the state capitol. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

Proposed legislation that would have mandated counties hire veteran service officers in proportion to the number of veterans residing in the county was killed Monday afternoon, to the relief of Hughes County officials.

Hughes County Manager Lori Jacobson testified in opposition to House Bill 1051 during the House Military and Veteran Affairs Committee hearing on Monday, saying that the county's system of employing a part-time veterans service officer and full-time claims assistant leaves every veteran seeking assistance served in a timely manner.

