Proposed legislation that would have mandated counties hire veteran service officers in proportion to the number of veterans residing in the county was killed Monday afternoon, to the relief of Hughes County officials.
Hughes County Manager Lori Jacobson testified in opposition to House Bill 1051 during the House Military and Veteran Affairs Committee hearing on Monday, saying that the county's system of employing a part-time veterans service officer and full-time claims assistant leaves every veteran seeking assistance served in a timely manner.
Jacobson said the county is also contracted to provide veteran services to Sully and Stanley counties, noting that if the proposed legislation were to pass into law they would be mandated to hire a full-time veterans service officer — something that is not feasible given the county's already tight budget.
"This proposed legislation is providing a solution to a problem that is not within our counties," Jacobson said. "This unfunded mandate will likely cause us to cut in other areas. We have a $4 million shortfall, where do you cut?"
Jacobson noted that the county budgets over $90,000 for the Veteran's Service Officer each year.
With that, Jacobson testified that 1,246 Hughes County veterans, 65 Sully County veterans and 192 Stanley County veterans were served last year.
State Rep. Kenneth Teunissen, R-Dist. 9, the bill's prime sponsor, said that the main reason for the bill was to ensure that Minnehaha County's more than 13,000 veterans receive sufficient service.
Teunissen said there's no way that Minnehaha County's lone veteran service officer can service the 13,335 veterans in the county properly.
Connie Johnson, Coordinator for Veteran Services at South Dakota State University, said the proposed legislation helps to keep veterans from falling through the cracks and get assistance they may not know they qualify for.
Johnson recalled how her time in the service left her with injuries, but she did not know how to advocate for herself once back in civilian life.
"When we leave the service, the problem is we don't always know what to do. It's not easy to advocate for yourself," Johnson said. "When I left the service, I went home and was fending for myself. It took me years to understand that I could do a claim at the VA."
Johnson testified that she's met other veterans who were in the same predicament, and that more veteran service officers are needed in South Dakota to help advocate for veterans that may find themselves in a similar situation as she did.
"We really need them to have the ability and time to advocate — to know they have these benefits," Johnson said. "We need people to come and find us and speak up for us."
Hughes County Commissioner Randy Brown said providing support services to veterans is not the issue.
"It's another unfunded mandate from the state to the counties," Brown said before the meeting. "The state wants us to pay for it, but our budget is already strained."
Attorney Roger Tellinghuisen, an attorney representing the South Dakota County Commissioners Association, read a statement from Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky in opposition of the bill.
Karsky echoed Brown's comments in his statement, saying that all HB 1051 is creates an unfunded mandate county veteran service officers.
"Minnehaha County does not have a workload that would justify adding a second or third position," Karsky's statement read.
Due to the unknown fiscal impact to counties and questions about the specifics of the veteran population data presented with the bill, the committee passed a motion to move the bill to the 41st day of legislative session, essentially killing it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.