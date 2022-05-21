South Dakota voters have the opportunity to amend the state constitution during the primary election on June 7, as supporters and opponents weigh in on whether future voter-approved amendments need greater support to make their way into law.
Voters will be asked to vote on Amendment C — an addition to state constitution that would require a three-fifths vote for certain legislature-proposed constitutional amendments and initiated or legislature-referred measures.
Constitutional amendments or measures that increase taxes or fees and any proposals that obligate the state to appropriate funds of $10 million or more during the first five fiscal years would require 60 percent of voter approval to pass.
As it stands, only a simple majority of voters, 50 percent plus one, is required to approve these types of measures. If passed, other types of constitutional amendments would still only require a simple majority.
If Amendment C is passed by voters in June, an amendment in the November 2022 general election to expand Medicaid eligibility would require 60 percent of voters to approve the expansion, rather than the usual simple majority.
The expansion would qualify South Dakotans older than 18 and younger than 65 making less than 133 percent of the federal poverty line for Medicaid. The expansion would add roughly 42,500 people in the first five years.
The Legislative Research Council estimated the state’s share of expenses would run $166.24 million in the first five years of Medicaid expansion with $162.47 million in General Fund savings. If approved by voters, the expansion would exceed the $10 million limit over five years proposed by Amendment C.
State Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, said she sees both the upsides and the downsides of Amendment C.
“This is one of those issues where there are really good arguments on each side of the issue, so I’m personally struggling with what makes the best sense for South Dakota. If we’re spending money, if we’re creating financial obligation, I think that we need to be serious about it … on the other hand if you set the bar so high you require a supermajority then it allows the minority to control the outcome of the election,” Duvall said.
During the 2021 session, Duvall voted to have Amendment C placed on the ballot.
“I think this is something that the voters should have a chance to weigh in on. Let’s see what South Dakotans have to think,” Duvall said.
Republican District 24 state Reps. Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram support Amendment C.
“In South Dakota, our strength is our stability. We’ve had prudent fiscal management in this state for generations. We balance our budget. We don’t spend money or cut revenues just because we can afford it for one year,” Mortenson said.
Amendment C is going to ensure that tradition continues, Mortenson said.
“If we’re going to have a new ballot measure that spends a lot of money, we’ve got to realize that there are going to be budget repercussions for that. So we don’t want to do it unless we’ve got the consensus of a supermajority,” Mortenson said.
During periods of economic insecurity, Mortenson said it’s important to have mechanisms like Amendment C to safeguard taxpayers.
“Ten million dollars is a substantial amount of money and it’s adjusted for inflation, which we know is skyrocketing at the moment. I think that number is appropriate and would have a real impact on the state’s other priorities like education and Medicaid provider reimbursements or state pay and state employees. As soon as it starts having an impact like on our big budget items, I do think additional consensus is needed,” he said
Weisgram said it would ensure that future ballot measures are fully throughout and carefully crafted to ensure a supermajority vote. Further, it would mirror voting requirements in the legislature.
“A tax increase or large appropriation of tax monies, the legislature has to have two thirds majority to have that thing moved on,” Weisgram said.
As for the placement of Amendment C on the primary ballot, Weisgram said he was disappointed by the decision.
“I wasn’t crazy about it. It didn’t start out that way, it was changed in the senate, but it came back to the house and most of us voted to put it on the primary ballot and I’m somewhat melancholy about that. I think the impetus of that was the Medicaid expansion constitutional amendment that will be coming out in November,” Weisgram said.
He said that members of the legislature wanted Medicaid expansion to cross a higher threshold because of the long-term impacts it would have on the budget.
“For our electorate to think about it a little bit more, to ponder it and to do some research on it to garner 60 percent wouldn’t be a bad thing,” Weisgram said.
Amendment C is also being supported by the South Dakota division of Americans for Prosperity, an organization that helps elevate grassroots voices and advance policies across 35 states, according to their website.
“Washington is taking enough of your money, and their policies are making life more expensive in South Dakota. Amendment C will preserve South Dakota’s commitment to fiscal responsibility – low taxes, no state income tax and a balanced budget,” a statement on the Americans for Prosperity website reads.
Dakotans for Health, a grassroots network in South Dakota, opposes Amendment C. The organization’s goal is to ensure quality healthcare, affordable prescription drugs, sustainability and justice in South Dakota, according to their website.
Adam Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, has been fighting Amendment C ever since it received ballot approval during the 2021 legislative session.
“(The legislature put Amendment C) to appear on the primary ballot when many fewer people vote, so we actually ended up attempting to refer that change to the general election ballot where we think it belongs to be voted on. We ended up in state court over the matter, ultimately the Supreme Court decided the legislature could put it on the primary ballot when fewer of us vote,” Weiland said.
Weiland said the placement on the primary ballot was a deliberate attempt to alter the outcome of the Medicaid Expansion vote in November.
“This is an opportunity to sort of cheat and win on technicality by attempting to impose a 60 percent threshold on it,” he said.
Weiland is concerned about minority rule, where 41 percent of voters could potentially decide the outcome for the other 59 percent of voters.
“The whole idea here is that really it attacks this principle that we have in the state of majority rule. And that’s something we just don’t think should go away,” Weiland said.
He also voiced concerns about the $10 million over five fiscal years threshold Amendment C imposes.
“It sets a very low and arbitrary number on increasing taxes and fees of $10 million over a period of five years. Just to give you some context of what that looks like, the South Dakota General Fund is over a billion a year,” Weiland said.
Yvonne Taylor, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal, said the organization opposes Amendment C.
The South Dakota Municipal League is an association that represents cities and towns in South Dakota.
Taylor and Weiland hold many of the same concerns about Amendment C.
“We think, at the very minimum, it means there’s a lawsuit every time there’s something put on the ballot,” Taylor said.
Taylor said likening Amendment C to voting requirements in the legislature isn’t an accurate comparison.
“They’re trying to tie this to the legislature needing a two-thirds vote to do this, but the legislature only has 105 people. If people go to the ballot, and put something on the ballot, it takes many, many more than that to get it on. There’s a reason only 105 people should have a heightened requirement,” Taylor said.
In a press release, the South Dakota Municipal League noted Amendment C could affect funding for law enforcement, rural hospitals, nursing homes and schools.
Several states have laws similar to Amendment C on the books.
Florida requires a two-thirds vote to approve constitutional amendments that create new taxes or fees. Other states, like Washington and Utah, have similar laws relating to measures on gambling and wildlife, respectively.
The primary election is Tuesday, June 7. To register to vote visit sdsos.gov/elections-voting/voting/register-to-vote/default.aspx.
