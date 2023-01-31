Juvenile Detention Center, Sioux Falls

Recent reforms have led to fewer low-level offenders being placed in custody at facilities such as the Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux Falls. The state’s juvenile DOC population has decreased from 520 individuals in fiscal year 2015 to 170 in 2022.

 Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota — keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance — is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.

That balancing act is the backdrop for Senate Bill 4, one of several proposed bills resulting from a 2022 legislative summer study that explored ways to improve cooperation between schools, law enforcement and courts as the state continues to assess its youth corrections strategy amid major reforms enacted over the past decade.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments