Late Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem called for members of the South Dakota Legislature to convene at the State Capitol in Pierre at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss how to use approximately $597 million worth of federal funds to battle COVID-19.
This is the remaining portion of South Dakota’s share of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
“South Dakota has used our federal (Coronavirus Relief Funds) as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” Noem said in confirming the session. “We all have a shared mission: to make South Dakota stronger, safer, and healthier. I look forward to hearing the Legislature’s recommendations of how we can accomplish that while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Meanwhile, the Legislature’s interim Joint Committee on Appropriations met Wednesday in Pierre to draft recommendations on how to allocate the state’s remaining $597 million.
The joint committee, led by co-chairs Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, and Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, listened to the chairs of the five interim joint policy committees make recommendations on how to use the rest of the CRF. The five committees — focused on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Commerce and Energy, Education, Health and Human Services, and Local Government — met between Sept. 14-22 and took public testimony prior to making recommendations to the appropriations committee. Testimony was also offered at the appropriations meeting.
“We’re at an unprecedented time in the state of South Dakota where we have a lot of federal dollars to try and solve some problems that were created by this pandemic,” Wiik said. “There’s a lot of need and we realize that we’re gonna do our best. There are going to be people who fall through the cracks and we’re going to make whatever comes out of this committee today as flexible and changeable as possible because we’re dealing with federal rules that seem to be changing at least weekly, if not daily.”
The committee’s proposed uses for the funding include grant programs for existing small businesses and small nonprofit businesses, small business startups, and community based health care or personal service providers; as well as funding for acute care in hospitals, adult education, destination marketing organization advertising, and housing assistance.
This includes $400 million for a small business COVID interruption grant program, $40 million for a small nonprofit business COVID interruption grant program, $10 million for a small business start up grant program, and $115 million for grants to community based health care and personal service providers.
The rest of the recommendation suggests that $15 million be used for acute hospital care, $2 million for adult education and private nonaccredited education, $5 million for destination marketing organizations advertising, and $10 million for housing assistance, such as rent, utilities, and mortgage payments.
“We’re working very hard to keep an open mind, to keep everything moving forward, and to do the most good for the most amount of people we can. This is our job. We appropriate money,” Wiik said.
The draft resolution states that Noem can exercise her authority to adjust the recommendations according to changing economic conditions, unexpected circumstances in the administration of funding, or to changes in federal law or guidelines, so long as she informs and seeks input from the special interim committee before acting upon that authority.
In addition to co-chairs Rep. Carr and Sen. Wiik, the interim joint committee consists of: Representatives Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown; Randy Gross, R-Elkton; Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City; Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton; Lance Koth, R-Mitchell; Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls; Doug Post, R-Volga; and Michael Saba, D-Hartford; as well as Senators Brock Greenfield, R-Clark; Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls; John Lake, R-Gettysburg; Ryan Maher, R-Isabel; Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls; Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City; Margaret Sutton, R-Sioux Falls; and Jim White, R-Huron.
