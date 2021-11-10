The South Dakota Legislature approved a new legislative map on Wednesday, 37-31 in the House and 30-2 in the Senate, after three days in special session and considerable discussion in the conference rooms and chambers of the state Capitol.
The map redraws District 24, previously comprised of Hughes, Hyde, Stanley and Sully counties, by adding Haakon County and subtracting the portion of Hyde and Hughes counties that coincides with the Crow Creek Indian Reservation. The latter measure keeps Crow Creek whole within District 26, which otherwise consists of all of Jones, Mellette, Todd, Lyman, Buffalo and Brule counties.
“Early and often that was what we talked about was pulling Haakon County in, because we need to add about 1,800 more residents,” state Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, said prior to Wednesday’s votes confirming what was nicknamed the “Sparrow” map. “And then the proposal came along part way through the summer to pull the Crow Creek reservation land back with the rest of Crow Creek. And it makes sense, it makes our district one of the smaller ones as far as population size, but it’s the right thing to do because we’re protecting a community of interest."
Over the course of Tuesday afternoon, the redistricting portion of the special session appeared to be nearing its end. But as House Republicans were caucusing around 6:30 p.m., House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Dist. 19, was escorted from the Capitol on a stretcher and the House declared an end to its business for the day. No reason for the stretcher was released.
Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, R-Dist. 23, said Tuesday night that he expected Peterson would return for work the next day, but Peterson was ultimately absent Wednesday morning.
Debate began fresh in a Wednesday morning conference committee over the composition of districts in the Rapid City and Sioux Falls areas. The committee voted 5-1 to approve Duvall’s HB1001D, nicknamed “Sparrow.”
“We worked all yesterday afternoon with different parts of the state and legislators looked at maps and drew lines and compromised, and we pulled it all into one map,” Duvall said. “There was some concern with the Rapid City area, but the four Rapid City Senators had agreed that we’ll move forward with the proposal… there was some concern about two precincts in Sioux Falls, but we had an agreement and so we’re sticking with our word.”
Senate Assistant Majority Leader Michael Diedrich, R-Dist. 34, a member of the state Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee, told the Capital Journal he's pleased that the legislature passed a bill that takes into account public testimony from around the state.
"I'm pleased that we passed a map, but it doesn't please everybody," Diedrich said. "Because everything, almost everything, had to change. So district lines, respecting governmental entity boundaries, areas, communities of interest, it's all a lot of elements that are subjective in determination of what's strongest. Everybody had to give up a little something along the way. But I think in that process, the public gained."
Districts in Diedrich's hometown of Rapid City were a particular point of contention throughout the process. He said that the map approved Wednesday was "the best solution."
"The Rapid City conurbation area, which is essentially the metro area, the growth patterns have increased in different ways, different areas, and the makeup of the population in the current districts had changed some," Diedrich said. "And then on top of that, the Native American precincts that are at the north part of town have gained enough population voting age, Native American population, that there was a request to try to keep those consolidated so that they would have an opportunity to elect their candidates of choice or at least be competitive."
Diedrich said the matter of north Rapid City's precincts wasn't necessarily a matter of law, but of principle.
"It wasn't necessarily a legal requirement or federal law or Supreme Court opinion... but it was the principle of let's try to make some accommodations so that there is a stronger Native American voting population in one of the districts," Diedrich said.
With the legislature's approval, the map now goes to Gov. Kristi Noem for her signature. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury told the Capital Journal the Governor will approve it.
“It’s been a fascinating, interesting process, but we tried to come up with a map that is fair for South Dakota,” Duvall said.
