Discussion during this legislative session has largely centered around retaining South Dakota’s shrinking workforce.
State Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Dist. 24, was at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center Thursday as part of South Dakota Newspaper Association’s newspaper day at the legislature.
“I just gotta tell you folks, in these jobs we hear from associations, like the one that Dave runs, but we hear from associations from around the state. Each of those associations represents, in some cases, tens of thousands of South Dakotans,” Mortenson said. “What we hear from every single one of them is that they are 15 percent, 25 percent, 30 percent short on workforce. ‘Boy we could get more done, we could deliver more services, we could take care of more people,’” he said.
One example he provided was the lack of mental health specialists at the Capital Area Counseling Service.
“When we talk about workforce, we're not just talking about hey let’s get more of these kids into trade school so they can be manufacturers so we can increase industrial output,” Mortenson said. “Every good and service right now is strained because we are short on workforce.”
State Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Dist. 8, was also on hand at the event. He too found that workforce retention is something that needs to be addressed thoroughly.
“The theme that you’re going to hear this session and probably, and hopefully for sessions to come, is this focus on workforce. Workforce is a core issue at nearly every challenge we face,” Crabtree said.
State Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Dist. 24, said that for many who have grown up in the community stayed here because it’s family friendly.
“To encourage additional people to be attracted to our area through a positive workforce, there are a number of initiatives to enhance living in central South Dakota,” Weisgram said.
He pointed out that state entities are the largest employer in the area.
“The state of South Dakota is trying to make it easier for people to realize the strength of South Dakota, as well as central South Dakota,” he said.
Specific instances he mentioned include the House passing a $200 million fund for housing infrastructure projects, their efforts to recognize out-of-state licenses, as well as paid family leave. Weisgram is one of the prime sponsors of HB 1151, which he says not only extends benefits for new births or adoptions, but also covers instances where a spouse or parent suffers from a serious health condition, or where a spouse is called to active-duty military service.
“When I was in business, if employees had to be gone because of illness to themselves or a loved one or the birth of a child or something like that, we paid for their salaries when they were gone because we wanted them to come back,” Weisgram said.
He also brought up HB 1011, which would lower unemployment taxes for all employers, both private and public sector.
As far as workforce efforts here in Pierre, Tia Kafka, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce president, is reminded of a local workforce consortium.
"They are more focused on students and getting them the information they need to make career choices as they are going through school. Exposing them to different careers early on even as far as in middle school and even in elementary school," Kafka said.
