Mortenson

State Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Dist. 24, chair of the South Dakota House State Affairs Committee, listens to testimony on Jan. 20, at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight

Efforts to prevent and root out existing foreign ownership of agricultural land in South Dakota are still in progress, despite the Legislature’s rejection of a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem, and despite a set of 44-year-old state laws that already facilitate some of what lawmakers are trying to accomplish.

The governor’s bill would have created a committee to consider foreign purchases of ag land and make recommendations of approval or denial to the governor. The bill was intended to prevent ownership of ag land by countries viewed as hostile to the United States, such as China. But the governor’s bill was defeated.

chart

