Summer studies are being planned, well ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

The 2023 legislative session ended Monday, but legislators are already preparing and researching issues ahead of the 2024 session.

The Legislature will conduct two summer studies this year focusing on long term care sustainability as well as county funding and mandated services, the Executive Board decided Monday.

