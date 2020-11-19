State prison officials are warning the public that they are releasing a high-risk sex offender on Friday after he completes his sentence of six years, six months and 25 days for sexually assaulting a woman who was not able to consent to sex.
State Department of Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt said Thursday in a news release he was notifying the public as well as law enforcement that Zachary Allen Krueger, 28, will walk out of prison free of any probationary controls or other holds on him by the state prison system.
“Based on his criminal history, institutional disciplinary record and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” Leidholt said in a news release.
“Pursuant to Krueger’s judgment of conviction, his sentence will expire on Nov. 20, 2020,” Leidholt said. “Because he will have completed his full sentence, Krueger must be released from prison. He will not be under supervision, such as parole. DOC does not have jurisdiction to supervise an offender who has completed their entire sentence inside prison.”
Leidholt retired in 2018 as Hughes County sheriff in Pierre and was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to her cabinet to run the prison system.
According to DOC information, Krueger initially was sentenced in September 2014 to seven years, six months in prison for sex crimes, with two years and six months suspended, with credit given for nearly a year he already had spent in jail.
Krueger was released on parole, violated it and was sent back to prison and had to serve out the suspended time. The result is that he has no more probation or parole to serve once he's done his time.
The sentence came in September 2014 after Krueger was convicted for peeking into the windows of his ex-girlfriend in Sioux Falls just a month after he was sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman in Sioux Falls who could not consent to sex. At the time, Krueger also faced assault charges involving the same ex-girlfriend in Turner County, according to a 2014 news story in the Argus Leader.
Krueger initially had been charged in 2013 with sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents.
Krueger is described by state officials as white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Krueger has been incarcerated in the high-security state penitentiary’s Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls which also houses the state’s death row, which has a sole inmate.
“Krueger has indicated he plans to live out-of-state upon his release, but could stay in South Dakota,” according to Leidholt’s news release.
It’s fairly rare for state prison officials to distribute such public warning about a high-risk sex offender, happening about once a year.
According to the news release from Leidholt on Thursday, since 2011 the DOC has issued 11 public notices of the pending releases of high-risk inmates; and one public notice of the release of a “high-profile inmate.”
