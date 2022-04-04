Brenda Lemburg plans to bring healthy options to the Oahe Family YMCA as she works toward opening The Daily Grind, where protein and meal replacement shakes, fruit smoothies and energy teas will take center stage at the new small business coming to the facility.
The Daily Grind will open in the City of Pierre’s part of the YMCA on May 2. The City Commission unanimously approved the lease during their meeting on March 29.
Lemburg said people grind when they exercise, and she grinds fruit for smoothies, hence the business’ name. As far as providing healthier options, that inspiration came from her grandkids.
“My grandkids come in the summer and stay with me, and they come here and swim. When I would pick them up, they would come out with vending machine things,” Lemburg said. “That’s all there is, pop machines and vending machines. I don’t believe when you are at the Y you should be eating that stuff. I wanted to offer healthier and better-tasting choices.”
YMCA Executive Director Aaron Fabel is enthusiastic about healthy options coming to the neighborhood.
“We’ve been kicking this around for a while,” he said. “I would say it’s been at least a year in the making of how it works. And it’s more than just the Y and Brenda. You’ve also got the city because of that shared space. So it’s really the three parties being able to come together and make sure what works best for all three of us. That’s why it took as long as it did.”
Fabel said Lemburg brought the idea forward.
“I’d say she picked us,” he said. “She said, ‘I think this would work, I think this would be great.’”
Lemburg said she has 20 years of assistant management experience in food services through the now-closed Pier 347 and the Branding Iron, both in Pierre.
She said she would have several employees, and — depending on a foot-traffic analysis in the YMCA — the shop’s hours would most likely start at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. It may open on Saturdays if there is an athletic meet or other big occasions, but the location would be closed on Sundays.
Lemburg hoped to increase The Daily Grind’s offerings down the road, including fresh fruit, veggie trays and dips, salads and wraps and maybe a PH water system someday. But before that, she wants to get the business up and running with some black ink first.
In the meantime, Lemburg has cabinet replacement, plumbing and electric work, shelving installation and new machinery to focus on for her opening next month.
Fabel said the healthy offerings would be a new benefit to the YMCA and the community.
Fabel said that Pierre’s YMCA has never had anything like The Daily Grind before, and it is unique for them to do this kind of full-time thing. He said that he’s seen similar things at other YMCA facilities before but never here.
“I don’t necessarily see it as an increase for membership,” Fabel said. “It’s more of just another benefit for members. And we also want to make it for more than just those people already here working out. It’s also for over at the library or the state offices or things like that. It’s more of a convenience for this area and the community. I don’t see it as a means to increase membership, more of as another perk and benefit.”
During the commission’s March 29 meeting, Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said that as a former swim-team parent, he was concerned about any conflicts between the new business and their fundraising efforts during meets.
Lemburg told the commission she was looking at ideas to donate a percentage of the shop’s profits for those days and talking with the swim team board about whether they wanted her open during their events, which she said they seemed supportive of so far.
She added that she wants to give back to the YMCA as the business progresses.
“It’s another small business, something new and different, and hopefully not take away from anybody else to be able to serve in this area,” Fabel said. “It’s going to be, I think, more of a convenience, where you can come in for a workout — whether it’s morning or over the noon hour — and you need to get back to the office quick, just a grab-and-go type of thing. Or, with the kids that we see after school, to provide some additional healthy snack or food options for those kids that maybe aren’t going to be picked up for several more hours and need something a little more substantial. It’s a convenience for a healthier option when you’re on the run.”
And healthy options and kids are Lemburg’s driving force behind the small business.
“Better choices,” she said. “That’s my focus. I’m specializing in nutrition, in children making healthy choices.”
