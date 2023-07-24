Aubrey Sumner, left, Clare Swanson, Saul Swanson, Maylee Stulken and Teegan Stiehl formed a group called LCB — Lemonade, Cookies and Baked goods — to raise money for Paws Animal Rescue. Not pictured is group member Bailey Jons.
A lemonade stand on North Jackson Avenue last Thursday didn’t just take shape as a last-minute idea. It took about a month of planning by a group of children who call themselves LCB — “Lemonade, Cookies and Baked goods.”
“We wanted to make some sort of club,” said Clare Swanson, 10, the president. “At first we thought of the books, ‘The Baby-Sitters Club.’ We thought of that series, but we were too young to babysit. So we thought about what people needed, or what they wanted, and we came up with the lemonade stand."
Some of the children working the stand were staying in Lyndsey Stulken’s daycare center, where the stand was set up, and others were simply friends and neighbors.
The stand had a gluten-free section, with “monster cookies” baked free of flour. Other cookies, baked goods and lots of lemonade dotted the stand.
The children in the club voted to send the money they made at the stand to Paws Animal Rescue, in Pierre. The children are fond of animals, and they wanted to give to a local group.
Maylee Stulken, 8, said her cat came from Paws.
“I was thinking there might be more animals, and that they’d have to feed all of them and get stuff for them,” Maylee said.
Maylee is Lyndsey Stulken’s daughter and the group member in charge of artwork and marketing.
“I was thinking we could donate to Paws just in case there are a lot of animals there,” she said.
“We all love animals,” Aubrey Sumner, the 8-year-old vice president of the group, added.
Both the children and the adults noted a busy sales day that — along with donations — generated $356 for Paws Animal Rescue.
