Aubrey Sumner, left, Clare Swanson, Saul Swanson, Maylee Stulken and Teegan Stiehl formed a group called LCB — Lemonade, Cookies and Baked goods — to raise money for Paws Animal Rescue. Not pictured is group member Bailey Jons.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

A lemonade stand on North Jackson Avenue last Thursday didn’t just take shape as a last-minute idea. It took about a month of planning by a group of children who call themselves LCB — “Lemonade, Cookies and Baked goods.”

“We wanted to make some sort of club,” said Clare Swanson, 10, the president. “At first we thought of the books, ‘The Baby-Sitters Club.’ We thought of that series, but we were too young to babysit. So we thought about what people needed, or what they wanted, and we came up with the lemonade stand."

