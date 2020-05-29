A partnership has been made between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the city of Sioux Falls Police Department to expand the training capacity of the South Dakota Law Enforcement Training (LET) academy. This is mostly to bring Sioux Falls’ law enforcement staffing to full force.
Starting in the fall, a remote training program will begin in Sioux Falls for new recruits of the Sioux Falls Police Department. The initial class is pending approval from the state Law Enforcement Standards & Training Commission.
On average the city of Sioux Falls sends 24 police recruits per year to Pierre for their initial training. The new remote training option will allow the city to train 45 officers in that time. The Sioux Falls Police Department is authorized for 274 sworn officers.
“South Dakota has, historically, adhered to a ‘singular academy’ approach. One location, one set of instructors, one specific curriculum to train all South Dakota law enforcement officers in such a way as to make them community aware, and also build relationships across the state for law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Office Chief of Staff Tim Bormann said.
“COVID-19 has drastically changed the way our current class in the academy has experienced their education, and it will continue to change our teaching methods. Realistically, the current training class had only been on site for a couple of weeks when the COVID issue got serious and they were sent home,” Bormann said. “Much like our statewide education system, our law enforcement training staff created and converted our face-to-face curriculum to a remote learning experience that has kept all the new trainees up to speed.”
“The class will be returning to the site on June 1 to complete a final month of in-person training that will allow them to graduate in early July. These same practices will be applied to the new Sioux Falls plan, still requiring a specific amount of in-person training in Pierre for these new officers,” Bormann added.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “Public safety is essential to preserving our quality of life in Sioux Falls. Thanks to this collaboration with the Attorney General, we can better meet our recruitment and training needs for our growing city.”
Bormann agreed about the growing city’s needs. “The Sioux Falls Police Department is understaffed. Currently we average around eight Sioux Falls Police Department trainees per class (running three sessions of the class per year). To date the academy has always accommodated every new officer Sioux Falls has had to train. However, the city of Sioux Falls would like to go on a hiring push to bring their staffing to full force. A full class at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre is 48 students. That is maximum capacity for the facility, staff, instructors and resources. Thus, if Sioux Falls intends to double their number of trainees per year our facility in Pierre could only handle this at the expense of every other law enforcement agency’s needs in the state. That is not a burden we wish to place on anyone. Sioux Falls has not ‘gone backwards’, as we have trained all the new hires they have had, but if they are successful in expanding their hiring process - which they intend to try and do - it could strain resources at the LET Training Center to a point where it would impact law enforcement across the state. as a new hire is statutorily given 12 months to become a certified law enforcement officer.”
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said, “The ability to train and build the foundation of professional, community-minded law enforcement officers is a mainstay of our state’s law enforcement ideology. I am confident this partnership will assist the city of Sioux Falls in filling their law enforcement needs, while still delivering the singular academy philosophy that has been a cornerstone for our state’s law enforcement professionals.”
The plan, which is still pending final approval from the Law Enforcement Standards & Training Commission, would still abide by South Dakota Administrative Rules which allow for Law Enforcement Training to hold training ‘remotely’ with the permission of the executive secretary.
Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said, “The remote training program will help us to return our officer staffing to authorized strength levels and best serve and protect the people of our city.”
“The long and short of it is that this new academy would be hosted by the city of Sioux Falls, but would be under the administration of South Dakota LET,” Bormann said. “LET would approve all curriculum and instruction and would oversee all testing. The city of Sioux Falls would be responsible for providing the instruction. LET would still be responsible for funding officer training. We see some shifting of the financial burden of this program, but overall LET will remain responsible for the funding of officer training. Once the commission gives final approval and the dates and times are set, we will be able to answer questions regarding the financial aspect of the project much more clearly.”
Whether or not this training opportunity would be open to other local agencies depends on resources, Bormann said. The plan is to tentatively work this program until Sioux Falls has covered its manpower shortage. After analysis, LET might then be able to offer a similar program to other law enforcement agencies, with the approval of the commission, should it be necessary to train off-site. However, at this time, only Sioux Falls has expressed a need and desire for this.
