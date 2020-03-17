We’re not usually too judgmental in terms of one’s personal conduct, but we need to make an exception when it comes to the Rev. Marcin Garbacz, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City.
Last week, a federal jury in Rapid City convicted Garbacz on 50 — that’s right, 50 — counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen money.
Garbacz reportedly drove luxury cars, while collecting bronze statues and gold-plated chalices. He even bought a grand piano with the money he apparently stole from parishioners.
As a 40-something, I have visions of Garbacz rolling around in one of his Cadillacs, while drenched in gold chains and jewelry, pretending that he is a 90s rap star like Tupac Shakur or Notorious B.I.G.
A native of Poland, Garbacz served parishes in western South Dakota from 2012-2018, including in Faith, a small town where raising cattle is perhaps the main industry.
From three of the parishes, he stole offering money, sneaking into the church offices late at night, taking out cash donations from tamper-proof bags. He apparently would cut open the bags, take a certain amount of cash, then using his own tamper-proof bags, put the rest of the offering into the new bag and copy the parishioner’s signature.
Eventually, once Catholic leaders became wary of Garbacz, he went to the Seattle area to drive for a large package-hauling firm, according to church officials. On May 10, FBI agents nabbed Garbacz, carrying $10,556 in cash, just before he boarded a one-way flight headed for his Polish homeland.
Clearly, one wonders why Garbacz was ever brought to America to work as a Catholic priest in the first place. We also are not sure if church superiors were unaware of his activities or simply looked the other way.
Nevertheless, the good Catholics of South Dakota (and anywhere, for that matter) deserve someone better than this to lead masses, officiate weddings and hear confessions. We hope whoever made the decision to bring Garbacz to South Dakota performs their proper due diligence next time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.