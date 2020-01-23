Dear Editor,
Our family would like to thank all of the Rawlins Library staff, city of Pierre staff, and construction site staff who were involved in creating the new parking addition at the library.
Taking two very little ones to story-time each week is so much safer now. We appreciate not having to walk across an icy parking lot.
Thank you,
/s/ Danette Mares, Pierre
