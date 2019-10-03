Lewis Drug stores are removing all forms of Zantac® from their shelves.
This includes brand name and generic products, including their private label Premier Value ranitidine products.
Some ranitidine products were found to contain low levels of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Not all versions of ranitidine have been found to have this impurity and therefore not all have been recalled.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not called for people to stop taking the medication that they may have at home or that remains on the market. But the FDA has advised patients who wish to stop taking ranitidine to talk to their doctors or pharmacists about alternatives for the anti-heartburn medication that is commonly used as a prescription and over-the-counter to treat acid reflux or ulcers.
Exposure to low levels of NMDA does not pose an acute risk to patients. The chemical is classified as a probable carcinogen and is an environmental contaminant that can also be found in foods.
Lewis Drug takes consumer safety very seriously. They are exercising an abundance of caution in suspending sales of ranitidine products.
Lewis Drug was begun in 1942. There are 58 family-owned stores throughout South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.