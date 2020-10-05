Libertarian challenging Johnson for U.S. House seat

First-term U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., faces a challenge from Libertarian Party candidate Randy “Uriah” Luallin in the Nov. 3 general election.
No Democrat filed for the position this year.
South Dakota has only one seat in the U.S. House, which Gov. Kristi Noem held for eight years before she decided to run for her current office in 2018. This ultimately led to the election of Johnson, a 1995 graduate of Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School, to Congress.
Currently a Mitchell resident, Johnson just turned 44. His wife is Jacquelyn.
“Certainly, growing up in Pierre helped with me originally becoming interested in politics and public office,” Johnson said. “I was inspired by our leaders. A working-class family, we benefited from government programs. The proper role of government is to build independence, rather than dependence.”
Johnson’s background includes being on the three-person South Dakota Public Utilities Commission from 2005 to 2011. He was then chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard until 2014. Until he was elected to the U.S. Congress, he was the vice president of Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell.
Johnson said he knows and respects his 2020 challenger.
“One of Luallin’s strengths is he loves the country and has energetic optimism. He’s willing to put himself out there. He’s a heck of a good guy,” Johnson said. “The voters can determine for themselves any of his weaknesses. They don’t need me to lead them to where to drink that water.”
“I have respect for the Libertarian Party,” Johnson added. “They interject ideas into government, and the voters really win. I am a Republican because we work toward a limited government. There is a role of government to lead, but too often people look to the government to solve problems that should be out-of-government. Society works best when balancing families, business and government.”
“When running an election campaign, I have learned that voters want to know what you have done,” Johnson continued. “I think some people believe you really can’t get anything accomplished in Washington. I have gotten four major bills of mine out of the House. I am the top Republican on the Agriculture subcommittee, and I have been the whip to such things as Mexico/America agreements.”
“I feel good about my work to benefit cattle and farming and rural concerns. Few legislators in Washington work for these issues,” Johnson added.
Running As A LibertarianLuallin, a Hot Springs resident, began a 10-day tour of eastern South Dakota on Sept. 30. After talking with voters in Pierre, he and his wife, Rajni, headed to Gettysburg.
“It seemed like a huge task, actually an important task” Luallin said of running for Congress. “I’ve been distraught concerning the division in this country — a very dysfunctional duality. My main objective is to bring it back together.”
Luallin said he has run for local political offices in the past; one being for county commissioner in Boulder County, Louisville, Colorado. He said he has lived in South Dakota “pushing six years,” and has run for Fall River County Commissioner. He said he believes running as a Libertarian is an advantage.
“People are becoming disillusioned with the current establishment,” Luallin said. “I can walk with both camps — Democrat and Republican — because I share a lot of the same things.”
As a Libertarian, Luallin advocates the concept of smaller government in every aspect of life.
“Our military strength should be for defensive purposes,” Luallin said. “I am a veteran — Army infantry. We have a fine military; it should not be used to ingratiate interest groups or whomever.”
“There is a tremendous need to remove the government intrusion into our lives, homes, businesses, and our pocketbooks. True liberty, true freedom, requires we are the best judge of what deals with us. As long as we are not hurting someone else or damaging property, we should be left alone,” he added.
“Dusty has tremendous energy, and he is young,” Luallin said of Johnson.
The deadline to register to vote or to change a voter’s information, is Oct. 19. Early voting — sometimes referred to as absentee ballots — is already available.
