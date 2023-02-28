The Libertarian party in the Mount Rushmore state is beginning to make headway as voters look for an alternative to both the Republican and Democratic party.
Nicholas Machuca, East River coordinator for the Libertarian Party of South Dakota, thinks the two party system has painted them into a corner.
As a result, younger people are turning away from the Republican and Democratic Parties, with many opting to join the Libertarian Party.
“A lot of them don’t fit into any category for either of those, most are independents. So they have this need to find another spot and Libertarianism is where a lot of them end up falling in,” Machuca said.
Libertarians tend to rely heavily on word of mouth over active recruitment efforts, Machuca explained.
Later this spring during the party's state convention, the party will be electing officers to serve on the State Executive Committee for the next two years.
“I’m hoping this (convention) will be our biggest one yet. It’s a great time for Libertarianism. I think it always has been really. ” Machuca said.
"It’s going well now because a lot of people seem dissatisfied with just the way things have been politically. Not just in the state, but in the country,” he added.
This year’s convention will take place at Cadillac Jacks Gaming Resort in Deadwood on Saturday, May 6.
On the national front, the party is critical of the current administration's economic policies.
That's according to the Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy group with libertarian and conservative leaning principles.
Americans for Prosperity President Emily Seidel stated in a press release a criticism of the Biden Administration.
“Instead of laying out a serious policy agenda, President Biden chose to double down on costly partisan priorities that have already caused deep economic pain across America. He once again touted a top-down agenda of overspending and overregulation that would raise costs for everyday goods like groceries and gasoline, create red tape for American businesses and energy producers, leave workers disconnected from meaningful employment, and make it harder for families to make ends meet,” Seidel said.
In a Feb. 24 press release, the South Dakota Libertarian Party stated, "The disaster in East Palestine has residents concerned about their food, water, and safety. Many others across the country deal with food insecurity, and while disasters like this aren’t needed to create these issues, they certainly exasperate them,” the Libertarian Party wrote in a February 24 press release.
The party is also playing a role at the state level as well.
In the 2020 election, the Libertarian candidate Randy Luallin held his own while competing for the U.S. House of Representatives spot against incumbent Dusty Johnson.
Luallin took 19 percent of the vote statewide, while Congressman Dusty Johnson won reelection with eighty two percent of the vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.