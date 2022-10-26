Gideon Roper, 4, foreground, plays a game at Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre as his sister, Kitty, 9, looks on. During the library board's monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, some patrons are expected to address concerns about the library.
Rawlins Municipal Library leadership plans to address recent complaints concerning changes since the new library director took over, including the cancellation of popular children’s programs and limiting the number of items patrons can check out.
The library board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the library’s South Dakota Room.
Library board chairwoman Sarah Aker, who will lead her first board meeting on Thursday, said people have reached out with personal concerns.
“I take that very seriously,” Aker said. “I want to make sure our library is welcoming and meets the needs of our community.”
In March, the Pierre City Commission promoted Abby Edwardson to the library director’s from circulation services coordinator. She replaced Robin Schrupp, who retired after being the library’s director for nine years.
After much discussion for reducing the number of items patrons can sign out from the library, the board held a public hearing and voted on the change, Aker said.
“It was a pretty minor (change),” she said.
Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson, who serves as the city’s liaison to the library, agreed.
“We did limit it in just a very small way,” Johnson said. “You can still go to the library and check out 25 things. The items being checked out weren’t always being returned. We are trying to preserve our assets.”
In July, the library board agreed to drop the 10-cent daily fine for overdue materials, including books, DVDs, magazines and audio books. Prior to going fine-free, the library was losing about 200 items per year from its collection of 76,521 items. The primary goal of going fine-free is to have items returned.
The library ended its Rescue Readers and South Dakota Discovery Center took over the reins. The program involves children reading to pets at the PAWS animal shelter.
PAWS Animal Rescue President Jen Uecker said the Rescue Readers program, created in fall 2021 by former youth service librarian Ginny Kaus, is successful and she is grateful to the Discovery Center for continuing the program. Uecker added the program received immediate interest, with full registrations nearly every session. She said the program offered a “wonderful opportunity” for children to practice their reading skills without peer judgement, adding they also got to see shelter animals and learn about community service organizations.
“Concerns were expressed over the library’s quick departure from the program,” Uecker said. “We were given very little notice that Rawlins was withdrawing their partnership as a letter was received on Aug. 6th that the 16th was to be the last session. With a financial sponsor in place for any items we needed — rewards, books, treats, or supplies — there was no expense to the library. No reasons or explanation was given as to why such a beautiful thing was attempted to be terminated so abruptly.”
Renae Lehman, who has served on the library board for six years, said they received an unsigned email after the board’s September meeting from concerned parties.
“We would just like to discuss it ourselves,” Lehman said. “We need to know more as a board and from the concerned parties.”
Johnson noted that since Edwardson has stepped up as a leader and is addressing challenges.
“There’s always two sides to the story,” Johnson said. “Because one person feels they have been treated unjustly, they are trying to get their story out to the public. I don’t intend for this turn into a circus; it’s really unfortunate that all of this is taking place.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
