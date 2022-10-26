Rawlins Municipal Library leadership plans to address recent complaints concerning changes since the new library director took over, including the cancellation of popular children’s programs and limiting the number of items patrons can check out.

The library board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the library’s South Dakota Room.

