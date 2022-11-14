Joan Likness
Buy Now

Joan Likness serves cake during Rawlins Municipal Library's 50th anniversary event on Monday as Library Director Abby Edwardson walks toward her.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

When the new Rawlins Municipal Library opened in 1972, Joan Likness, 90, was there.

“I looked at it and said ‘can this really be Pierre, South Dakota,’” Likness said Monday while serving cake to mark the city library’s 50th anniversary. “It was elegant. The older Carnegie Library was almost death defying.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments