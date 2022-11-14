When the new Rawlins Municipal Library opened in 1972, Joan Likness, 90, was there.
“I looked at it and said ‘can this really be Pierre, South Dakota,’” Likness said Monday while serving cake to mark the city library’s 50th anniversary. “It was elegant. The older Carnegie Library was almost death defying.”
The library staff and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding treated the public to cake and coffee for the milestone.
Raised in Chicago and educated in New Jersey, Likness moved to Pierre in 1960 with her late South Dakota husband, James. They met when she was traveling to Chicago after her freshman year in college.
“A cute sailor from South Dakota picked me up on a Greyhound bus,” Likness said.
Over the years, the library has become her second home.
“Whenever they call me for a book I have on reserve (I go to the library),” she said. “It might be once a week or three or four times a week.”
The library at 1000 E. Church St. is hosting activities throughout the month to mark the anniversary.
Among activities is an art contest. Nov. 30 is the deadline to enter drawings of the library. The winning design will be featured on Rawlins’ library cards. All submissions will be displayed as part of the library’s anniversary celebration. Contestants must be at least 8 years old.
Through Saturday, patrons will be asked to share memories of the library by adding to the Rawlins Municipal Library scrapbook, which will be on display.
Finally, from Monday through Nov. 24, listen for library trivia live on radio KGFX between 6-10 a.m.
