The Pierre Library Board denied a request to ban "Push," by Sapphire, from Rawlins Municipal Library during its Thursday meeting, but the board did move the book from the teen to adult section.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

During Thursday’s meeting, the Pierre Library Board voted unanimously not to ban a book at the request of a patron.

The board instead asked Library Director Abby Edwardson to remove the novel “Push” from the library’s young adult section and place it in the adult section.

