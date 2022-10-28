During Thursday’s meeting, the Pierre Library Board voted unanimously not to ban a book at the request of a patron.
The board instead asked Library Director Abby Edwardson to remove the novel “Push” from the library’s young adult section and place it in the adult section.
“I feel very strongly about not banning any books,” Board Chairwoman Sarah Aker said. “I am open to input if you want to reassign this book to the adult section.”
Edwards said she planned to suggest the same thing as a way to meet the complainant halfway. The patron made the request because of the book’s explicit language and theme.
Released in 1996 by the author Sapphire, “Push” is about Precious Jones, an illiterate 16-year-old whose father rapes her, whose mother batters her and who authorities dismiss as just one more of Harlem’s casualties, according to goodreads.com.
When Precious gets pregnant with a second child by her father, she meets a determined and highly radical teacher, takes a journey of education and enlightenment, and learns how to write about her life.
The book was the inspiration for the 2009 movie “Precious” directed and co-produced by Lee Daniels.
Edwardson, the library’s director since March, said the library has had the book since 2014.
“I don’t know what happened when it was cataloged,” she said.
The library also had the DVD “Precious.” After it was stolen twice, it was not replaced. Library policy prohibits replacing a DVD after it disappears a second time.
On Friday, City Commissioner Vona Johnson, who serves as the commission’s liaison to the library, said a teenager can still check out the book.
“They will have to go to the adult section and they will have to find it,” Johnson said. “We leave it in the hands of parents.”
In other matters, Edwardson reported that Rawlins Library is turning 50 years old on Nov. 6. She has received a proclamation from Gov. Kristi Noem, who has declared a statewide Rawlins Library Day.
The month will feature an historical photo exhibit from Nov. 7-12, scrapbooking for people to share memories from Nov. 14-19, a visit from Pierre Mayor Steve Harding with an anniversary cake and more.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
