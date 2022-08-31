In recent weeks, Isaac Gonzales has seen more people visiting the Rawlins Municipal Library.
The circulation manager for the library in Pierre, Gonzales attributes it to more folks returning overdue books now that the 10-cent daily fine has been permanently dropped.
“After we went fine-free, there did seem to be a more of a trickle effect with patrons coming in and returning books,” Gonzales said.
The library in late July got rid of fines for overdue materials, including books, DVDs, magazines and audio books.
“We wanted to change the focus from overdue to item retrieval,” Library Director Abby Edwardson said. “People are thankful they don’t have to worry about the financial burden.”
Acquisitions Librarian JoAnn Fischer believes it will take a while for patrons to hear about the policy change.
“I believe it is a positive,” Fischer said.
Prior to going fine-free, the library was losing about 200 items per year from its collection of 76,521 items, Edwardson said.
“That is a conservative estimate,” she said. “The primary goal of going fine-free is to have items returned. We’re hopeful that scrapping the fines and providing the new notification system will yield better results.”
Patrons can ask to receive text messages and email reminders to return items.
Prior to the change, the library had fine-free Wednesdays, but they didn’t go over well.
“So patrons would wait until Wednesday or sometimes they would forget,” Fischer said.
The library, which is free to residents in the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre and costs $35 a year for residents of Hughes and Stanley counties, simply wants its books back because of the costs.
“If you bought a book for $20 five years ago, the same book today is $35 to $40,” Edwardson said. “It’s costing us a lot more money to get items replaced.”
The library collected $835 in fines while operating on a $872,172 budget in 2021, Edwardson said.
During that same year, the library spent $51,000 for new books, $11,500 for digital materials including DVDs, eBooks, downloadable audiobooks and online magazines, $14,000 for audio materials, $3,700 for periodicals, and $1,800 for newspapers.
Patrons can sign out a book for 28 days and renew the book two more times for a total of almost 90 days, Fischer said. Books can be renewed online or by calling the library. DVDs and magazines can be signed out for eight weeks.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
