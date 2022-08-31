In recent weeks, Isaac Gonzales has seen more people visiting the Rawlins Municipal Library.

The circulation manager for the library in Pierre, Gonzales attributes it to more folks returning overdue books now that the 10-cent daily fine has been permanently dropped.

