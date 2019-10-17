The Rawlins Library in Pierre is gearing up for two events for the Halloween season. Pat Weeldreyer, the children’s librarian, gives some details regarding their late-October programming.
Saturday, Oct 26, is the “Halloween Hullabaloo,” for children in grades kindergarten through five. Kids are encouraged to come in their costumes, if they wish. The full afternoon of activities starts at 1 p.m. Story time includes two stories to involve the kids; “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” by Joe Troiano, and “Pick a Pumpkin” by Patricia Toht. One of the event’s two main games is Halloween BINGO. The second game is “Feel things You cannot see,” which involves orange slime and other items. The day’s craft is creating a Mummy Pumpkin Magnet. Among the many treats offered are Halloween “Gummy Worm Punch,” and the children can decorate their own pumpkin cookies.
On Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, the library is welcoming Halloween-costumed trick-or-treaters. Children arriving at the Library in their costumes can stop by for a special trick-or-treat bag of goodies. Children of all ages, even adults who are kids at heart, are welcome.
The Library is located at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
