The Pierre Rawlins Library parking lot will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 1, to allow crews to paint parking stripes onto the lot. This is according to Robin Schrupp, library director.

During the painting project, Library patrons should use the west entrance. On-street parking and parking to the north of the Library are available.

The painting of the lot is just the latest improvement to the space. Earlier this fall, the parking lot received a significant overhaul. The lot was reconfigured to add more parking spots and expand the driving lane for improved safety and traffic flow.

The painting is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

