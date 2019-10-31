The Pierre Rawlins Library parking lot will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 1, to allow crews to paint parking stripes onto the lot. This is according to Robin Schrupp, library director.
During the painting project, Library patrons should use the west entrance. On-street parking and parking to the north of the Library are available.
The painting of the lot is just the latest improvement to the space. Earlier this fall, the parking lot received a significant overhaul. The lot was reconfigured to add more parking spots and expand the driving lane for improved safety and traffic flow.
The painting is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.