Chris Wendt, a bartender at Westside Bar in Fort Pierre, pours a beer. Although Fort Pierre lies in Mountain Time Zone but abides by the Central Time Zone, bars can remain open until 3 a.m. Central Time.

During an average weekend, River Cities Public Transit will transport 100 to 120 people from Pierre to Fort Pierre.

Most are late-night partiers looking to get in an extra hour at the bars in Fort Pierre, which lies in the Mountain Time Zone. Pierre is in the Central Time Zone. So when it’s closing time at 2 a.m. in Pierre, it’s only 1 a.m. across the Missouri River.

