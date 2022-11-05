Chris Wendt, a bartender at Westside Bar in Fort Pierre, pours a beer. Although Fort Pierre lies in Mountain Time Zone but abides by the Central Time Zone, bars can remain open until 3 a.m. Central Time.
During an average weekend, River Cities Public Transit will transport 100 to 120 people from Pierre to Fort Pierre.
Most are late-night partiers looking to get in an extra hour at the bars in Fort Pierre, which lies in the Mountain Time Zone. Pierre is in the Central Time Zone. So when it’s closing time at 2 a.m. in Pierre, it’s only 1 a.m. across the Missouri River.
Yet, Fort Pierre follows the Central Time Zone for everything else, except for voting times on election days. The practice will continue when the clocks are turned back one hour on Sunday for Standard Time.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the Stanley County community has always followed Central time despite being in the Mountain Time Zone.
“I think for practical purposes, 85 percent of Fort Pierre residents who are employed work in Pierre,” Hanson said. “So it would be very confusing (if Fort Pierre practiced Mountain Time).”
She also noted that Fort Pierre is a bedroom community of Pierre.
River Cities will pick up riders at the bars in Pierre, deliver them to bars in Fort Pierre and take them to their homes afterwards, Jess Marlow, media and communication coordinator for the company, said.
It’s a practice that started about 20 years ago.
“The city or county needed help with DUIs and asked that we step in and help with that,” Mallory Meier, deputy director for the 24/7 transportation company, said. River Cities has five locations across the state.
Pierre police are also aware that some people will drive to Fort Pierre for a late-night drink.
“It’s a weird dynamic,” Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said. “The bars close at two here and then (people) go to Fort Pierre to get that extra hour, so we have a double rush between 1 and 3:30 a.m.”
“They (police) are cognizant of that fact,” Walz said.
Folks are more likely to go to the Chuckwagon and Chateau in downtown Fort Pierre, Chris Wendt, a bartender at Westside Bar in Fort Pierre, said. Westside Bar only sells beer and are rarely open until 2 a.m. The Chuckwagon and Chateau also sell liquor. The owner could not be reached.
Phil Burtch, auditor for Stanley County who oversees elections, said about five to 10 people among the county’s 2,154 registered voters show up an hour early to vote. It tends to be the same people every election.
“They will show up on their way to work and think they can vote, but they cannot until 8 a.m. (Central Time),” Burtch said. “We just let them know and tell them they can come back.”
On Fort Pierre’s side of the river, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.