People from all around Bethel Lutheran Church came Sunday morning, June 7, to worship with and, in the rural church’s parking lot, stand with the congregation that watched its 105-year-old building go down in flames previous evening.
It was a bolt of lightning, probably, that hit the church about 5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6, the Rev. Todd Hylden told reporters. The building, 20 miles southeast of Fergus Falls, quickly was mostly rubble.
For the first time in the months-long pandemic-induced fast from public gatherings, Bethel Lutheran planned to worship together last Sunday in its century-old building off Jolly Lake in Ottertail County, only a few miles off Interstate 94, maybe 80 miles northeast of Sisseton, South Dakota.
Instead, Hylden led a service the next morning in the church parking lot, asking for memories and leading music with his guitar. Members from other churches joined with Bethel Lutheran’s members to grieve and remember.
“It’s a heartbreaker for sure,” Hylden told the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Pat Schubert came to the outdoor service from Sisseton, where she is known for singing at church events in the community.
“I grew up in this church,” Schubert told Valley News Live out of Fargo. “I was baptized and confirmed, went to Sunday school until the 12th grade. It started my whole Christian ministry.”
“My mom was the organist here for years and years, and I went around to the backside and looked at where she would have been sitting,” Schubert said. “She has now passed away, but think about all the years she ministered in music.”
Churches get hit by lightning regularly but it's not exactly often. The damage isn’t always extreme or permanent.
On April 5, 2019, lightning hit the top of the big square tower of First Lutheran Church in Mitchell, South Dakota. It's a sprawling stone building. The strike knocked pieces of stone off, some to the ground and some on to lower parts of the church. It didn't appear to do that much damage to the structure, but it created a mess and a hazard with loose stones teetering on edges of the building.
On July 19, 2019, lightning struck a big wooden cross on the facade of Calvary Baptist in Rapid City, knocking pieces, some 7 feet long, to the ground, according to news reports.
But the main part of the cross remained on the facade. Members said the church had been there since 1980 and never had that happen.
This is not the first time Bethel Lutheran Church burned down.
Built about 1876, Bethel burned down about 1914 when a chimney caught on fire during a funeral, members say. Some say it was lightning that time, too, Pastor Hylden said. The church was rebuilt about 1915 around the same foundation, Hylden said.
Pastor Hylden said he got a call from the congregation president that evening that was hard to understand. “He was crying. Pastor Todd, the church is burning. By the time I got there, there were six fire departments there."
There’s no official word yet, but it seems to have been a lightning strike, Hylden said on Friday. “People who live around there heard a loud bang and there were storms going through there at the time. People who got there early said the fire appeared to start near the steeple on top of the roof.”
Schubert’s trip became more than reminiscing when her family came across a picture of her mother in the rubble of the fire still intact, a token she can take with her.
“There’s a lot of love here,” Schubert said.
One of the big losses was the decades of photos of each year's confirmation class that went up in smoke, members said.
Hylden said the congregation will continue to meet in the parking lot for a few Sundays and figure out a longer-term plan. Members already are forming plans on re-building, he told the Capital Journal.
As sad as losing the church building was, “it’s not a tragedy,” Hylden said. “You can rebuild stuff. You can replace wood and cement and wires. We will be OK.”
