Pierre Fort Pierre Lions Club members kept busy on Saturday filling family sandboxes to support its charity, which helps people improve their vision.
Lions member and past president David Kruger said that early orders were for nearly 30 wheelbarrows of sand. Each year, the Club strives to get more and more orders, more than enough to make the fundraiser worthwhile. It helps to have people order the sand a bit early, which he said takes some figuring on the map for delivery.
“We’ve been doing the sand project for years now, ever since the local Jaycees disbanded. It doesn’t make very much money for us, but we need these little fundraisers to run our programs,” Kruger said. “We appreciate help whenever we can get it.”
A wheelbarrow of sand — delivered and raked smooth — is only $6. The sand, a truck and its driver are donated by Morris Inc. Proceeds go toward local Lions’ vision projects. Kruger said the local Lions organization will be 75 years old next year.
“We hauled and smoothed out 29 wheelbarrows of sand in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities,” club secretary Gayle Merscheim said. “The Pierre Fort Pierre Lions have held this Sand Box Fill project every year since 2013, with the exception of 2020. We will try to continue this project for as long as we are able to fill the need for this service for the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities.”
Though the Lions do other community projects, their major focus is on sight-related issues.
“We currently are using a SPOT machine to screen the vision of the children in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities,” Merscheim said.
SPOT is a handheld device that works on children as young as six months up to adulthood, able to detect vision problems including nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism.
“July 2019 thru April 2021 we have screened the vision of 4,076 children, and recommended that 502 of these children go to an eye care professional for a complete exam,” she said. “We do these screenings in the elementary schools, middle school, afterschool programs, kindergarten orientations, early childhood programs, Head Start programs and daycare programs.”
The Club has been helping people get eyeglasses for over 50 years. Free vision screenings started about five years ago, Kruger said.
“Schools have told us that some of the students referred have turned up three to four weeks late wearing glasses” he added.
The Lions do not stop with just helping youth with free preliminary eye exams in schools.
“We also provide help for individuals who are not able to afford eye exams and glasses,” Merscheim said. “Since July 2012 thru April 2021, we have helped 143 individuals by donating $20,727 to obtain exams and/or glasses for them. We are very thankful for the eye care professionals who help us to be able to help these people at the discounted cost.”
And don’t throw your old glasses away. The Lions Club collects used glasses, which they clean and send to the South Dakota Lions Foundation — many going to developing countries where they have the most impact. The club has collection boxes at Wal-Mart, BankWest’s main branch, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre Senior Center, Countryside Hospice Thrift Store, S.D. Urban Indian Health, Pierre Area Referral Service, Pierre Mall and Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
“These are just a few of the projects we are involved in. We try to do other projects to support our communities of Pierre and Fort Pierre. Of course we need to raise funds to be able to support our service projects,” Merscheim said. “Some of our fundraising projects include the St. Patrick’s Day Irish Stew & Potato Soup Feed, the Sand Box Fill, concessions at the State Horseshoe Tournament, and breakfast at Trader Days in Fort Pierre.”
The local Lions currently have 24 members. According to Merscheim, prior to 2002 there were the Pierre Lions Club, the Fort Pierre Lions Club and the Oahe Lions Club. In 2002, the three merged and continue to serve the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities. They are always looking for new projects and new members. For more information, contact any Lions Club member, email pfpsdlions@gmail.com or call 605-223-2970.
“Our Lions Club is one of 47,000 Lions Clubs worldwide with 1.4 million members. Lions International is the world’s largest service club organization,” Merscheim said. “The original Lions Club was started in 1917. In 1925 Helen Keller spoke at an International Convention of Lions and asked them to become ‘knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.’ This is what started Lions on a path to help with vision issues. Over the years this has evolved into Lions also helping with diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer. In 1968 the Lions Club International Foundation was created, and has awarded over $1 billion in grants. One of the first local grants ever awarded was to help the community of Rapid City rebuild following the 1972 catastrophic flood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.