The Pierre and Fort Pierre Lions Club's free vision screenings for kids and others slowed down slightly during the pandemic, but it wasn't due to the group's commitment to volunteering.
"We had times when they would let us in — we had to wear face shields, masks and things," Lions Club secretary Gayle Merscheim said. "We had some places that didn't want us to do it."
Merscheim said the local Lions had held free vision screenings for more than six years at this point. They started at different places, such as the Farm Home Show, but it took them a while to get into the schools.
"Since we've been keeping track of final screenings, this has been our third year. The year runs from July 1 through June 30. In 2019-2020, we did 2,271 screenings. In 2020-2021 we did 1,805, down a little bit basically because of COVID," Merscheim said.
She added that so far, during 2021-22, she and other local Lion volunteers have already performed 2,158 free eye screenings. And they still have about 40 children at the Chalk Preschool on Feb. 15-16, around 200 children at the Pierre area kindergarten screening event on March 30-31 and April 1, and additional children at other not-yet-scheduled events ahead of them.
Annually, the vision screenings happened at the elementary schools in Pierre, Georgia Morse Middle School and the Fort Pierre "Kindergarten Roundup."
Kids in Fort Pierre's GOLD program also received screenings.
The Lions volunteers use two special SPOT Vision Screener cameras during the exams. The camera's software and the wireless printer make hard copies of the results. The actual camera time for an individual vision screening is from three seconds to maybe up to a minute at most. The local Lions own one SPOT camera system, costing $7,500, including the camera, programming, WiFi printer and carrying case. The group borrows their other camera system from the South Dakota Lion Club Foundation.
After extended use and age, a camera and its system can be "refreshed" and even have its software updated for longer life. The group's current camera is more than four years old.
Screening program co-chair Gary Grittner said the camera looks at a person's pupils in their eyes and does not project any noticeable light into the viewer's eyes that might cause blinking or discomfort.
"It's a laser and infrared combo system that does a bunch of measurements," Grittner said. "You have to look at both pupils. If the kid blinks, then the camera has to start over again, but it's really fast, so in a couple of seconds, it could reset."
But no technology is perfect, and there is always a human component that comes with any advancement.
The cameras use flashing lights on the front to capture the viewer's attention, but it could slow the camera if a kid looks away. Dark-framed glasses also throw the camera a curveball that could give it difficulties. And the camera also tends to have more difficulty with adult viewers.
It's not just dark-framed glasses that provide a challenge. Forgetting your glasses can also slow the work during exams.
Some kids don't start the session with their glasses and eventually tell the tester they left them at home, in their locker or backpack.
Grittner said the camera system targets far more than just a Pass-Fail result. It measures — with immediate feedback — many possible eye conditions. He stressed that a Lions vision screening shouldn't replace a professional eye examination despite the system's tremendous versatility and accuracy. It does often come up with very similar, if not the same, results derived from a recommended eye exam done later by a professional.
If any organization or group wants to take advantage of the free Lions vision screening, contact Gayle Merscheim or Gary Grittner through the Lions Club.
Club president Kevin Merscheim said that the current 23 Lions Club members are constantly looking for more members. He said the vision program is the group's biggest project and among the most significant reasons he joined the club.
Kevin added the majority of the group's fundraising keeps the program.
"We have to have funds, or we couldn't do this," Kevin said.
