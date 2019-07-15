In their July 15 meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council approved temporary liquor licenses and right-of-way closure permits for upcoming community celebrations.
American Legion Stanley Post 20 may use a temporary malt beverage permit during the farmer’s market, July 16, 23, and 30.
A concern was raised about stopping attempts at under-age drinking.
Roxanne Heezen, finance officer, said the understanding and the liability “is under their license just as it would be at the Legion.” Her statement applies to all the temporary licenses, no matter who applied for them.
Fort Pierre Tourism was granted a right-of-way closure for those same dates, as well as for August 6 and 13. Deadwood Street from 2nd Avenue to Main Avenue will be the site of a farmer’s market, from 4:30 — 8 p.m. each of those days.
Street Masters was granted two temporary liquor licenses:
One is for August 9 at Lilly Park during the Dam Run event. The other is for August 10 at the Pat Duffy Community Youth Involved Center, again for the Dam Run event.
The other for Main Avenue from Deadwood Street to the west end of Sully County Middle School, from 12 noon August 10 through 12 noon August 11, again, for the Dam Run event.
Rick Hahn, the city’s director of public works, estimates about 150 cars will be coming for the Dam Run event. The right-of-way area was chosen because it does not see a lot of business during that time on those days of the week. Any business difficulty aspect of the right-of-way grant should have only a minimal impact.
A temporary malt beverage license is granted to T’s Tavern operating at Sully Park, for the August 10 Cornhole Tournament.
A non-temporary, regular on-off sale malt beverage and South Dakota Wine license has been granted to Casey’s Retail Company. After the initial application was filed, no proponents or opponents spoke at the council meeting. The council unanimously approved the license.
In other business, the council gave the go-ahead on negotiating on the 4th Avenue reconstruction from 1st Street (Highway 83) to Deadwood Street. With Hahn using the unit prices from the Yellowstone Street project, With rebar reinforced concrete, the project total cost estimate is a little over $172,300. Further discussion will include an anticipated completion date.
The city is going to try to get Malone Mechanical and Electrical Engineering to do design services for less than $10,000 for the museum remodel. Designs would include heating, ventilation and air conditioning; plumbing; power and lighting; fire protection; and similar services during construction.
